FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Three Fort Wayne area teams are one win away from a state championship.

Snider is making their first appearance in the 5A state title game since 2015 after blitzing Merrillville in last week’s semi-state matchup. The Panthers will face Decatur Central with a chance to bring home their third state title in program history.

Bishop Luers pulled off their most impressive win of the season last Friday, rolling past perennial power Lafayette Central Catholic to take home their 17th overall semi-state title. The Knights look to take home their 12th state title on Saturday morning against North Posey in the 2A state championship.

Adams Central is back at Lucas Oil Stadium for a third straight year, where the Flying Jets will take on familiar foe Indianapolis Lutheran. The Jets fell short in their first two matchups, but an experienced senior class hopes third time is the charm.

