11/20 Highlight Zone Prep Scoreboard

High School Sports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANA SEMI-STATE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES FROM 11/20/20:

6A
Westfield — Merrillville —
Center Grove — Ben Davis —

5A
Valparaiso — Zionsville —
Indianapolis Cathedral — Castle —

4A
Marion — Hobart —
Mooresville — Indianapolis Roncalli —

3A
Indianapolis Chatard — Mishawaka Marian —
Danville — Southridge —

2A
Pioneer — Bishop Luers —
Evansville Mater Dei — Western Boone —

1A
Lafayette Central Catholic — South Adams —
Covenant Christian — West Washington —

INDIANA GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES FROM 11/20/20

DeKalb — Garrett —
Eastside — Angola —
Prairie Heights — Blackhawk Christian —
Woodlan — Leo —
Whitko — Huntington North —
Bellmont — Jay County —
Columbia City — Manchester —
Bluffton 41 Eastbrook 33 F

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories

Don't Miss