11/2 Inside The Zone – Sectional Finals Preview

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Seven sectional title games dot the week 12 schedule in northeast Indiana and Justin Kenny of Optimum Performance Sports and WANE sports director Glenn Marini break down all of them in an all-new edition of “Inside The Zone.”

The Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” comes in 5A sectional 11 as Bishop Dwenger hosts North Side. It is a rematch of week two that saw the Saints bested the Legends 27-14 in a hard-fought game at Chambers Field.

In 6A, the NLC champ heads to the SAC champ as Warsaw – coming off a win over Carroll last Friday – will play Homestead at Dave S. Walters Stadium.

In the 4A sectional 19 title tilt East Noble heads to Leo in a rematch of a week five contest that saw the Lions best their NE8 rival 24-0.

In 3A sectional 27 action Concordia, fresh off a 24-0 win at Oak Hill, plays hosts to a Norwell team with a 10-1 record.

2A sectional 35 pits 2A no. 4 Eastside against a Bishop Luers team that throttled previously undefeated Fairfield last Friday by a score of 49-12. This is a rematch of last year’s sectional semifinal match-up that saw the Blazers edge the Knights 13-6.

In 1A action, 1A no. 1 South Adams is a heavy favorite against visiting Madison-Grant in the sectional 43 title game, while in sectional 44 undefeated Southwood heads to Adams Central in the next chapter of what is a budding rivalry between the Knights and Jets.

Tune into Fort Wayne’s no. 1 sports show, The Highlight Zone, on Friday at 11 p.m. for the area’s best coverage!