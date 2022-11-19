FINDLAY, Ohio (WANE) – Antwerp’s dream season came to a close after a 43-7 loss to Lima Central Catholic in the Div. VII regional title game on Saturday night.

Antwerp fell behind 27-0 by halftime, and the Archers could not recover. Following the loss to Lima Central Catholic, Antwerp finishes the season with a 13-1 record.

In Div. IV, Van Wert also saw their season end after a 42-33 loss to Cleveland Glenville. After scoring a touchdown to make it a 34-33 game, Van Wert failed a go-ahead 2-point conversion attempt. An ensuing Glenville touchdown iced the regional title championship.

Van Wert finishes the season with a 12-2 record.