11/19 Highlight Zone – Semi-State

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - After Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges on Friday, WANE 15 reached out to the ChangeMakers to get their reaction.

The ChangeMakers were started after protests broke out in Fort Wayne in May of 2020 in response to the murder of George Floyd. Organizers say they aren't surprised by Friday's outcome, but are concerned about what this could mean for people at future protests.