11/19 Highlight Zone – Semi-State

High School Sports

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Adams Central punched its ticket to Lucas Oil Stadium with a 42-7 win on the road at North Judson in the 1A semi-state game, while Eastside saw it’s dream season come to a close in 17-14 loss at 2A semi-state in Butler.

