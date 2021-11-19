11/19 Girls Basketball Recap

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 4A no. 6 Homestead bested Concordia 81-22 while 3A no. 4 Garrett topped county rival DeKalb 49-33 to headline girls basketball action on Friday night!
Friday’s Scores
The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Alexandria 52, Bluffton 40
Anderson Prep Academy 44, Central Christian 21
Bedford N. Lawrence 54, Indpls N. Central 51
Bethesda Christian 61, Faith Christian 44
Bloomfield 40, Orleans 29
Bloomington South 46, Southport 39
Blue River 59, Shenandoah 14
Bremen 66, S. Bend Riley 17
Brownstown 47, Mitchell 37
Carroll (Flora) 65, Clinton Central 49
Castle 57, Ev. Central 30
Central Noble 53, Fremont 35
Clinton Prairie 62, Delphi 41
Concord 47, Wawasee 41
Connersville 66, Centerville 18
Crawford Co. 59, Tell City 26
Culver Academy 43, Bowman Academy 3
Eastern (Greentown) 39, Rossville 34
Fairfield 53, LaPorte 15
Franklin Co. 49, Union Co. 29
Frankton 58, Lapel 41
Ft. Wayne Northrop 60, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 54
Ft. Wayne Wayne 68, Ft. Wayne South 65
Garrett 49, DeKalb 33
Gibson Southern 79, Princeton 47
Glenn 62, Jimtown 27
Greensburg 51, S. Decatur 30
Hamilton Hts. 53, Lebanon 38
Hamilton Southeastern 45, Franklin Central 36
Homestead 81, Ft. Wayne Concordia 22
Indpls Park Tudor 74, Indpls Washington 11
Indpls Tech 50, Liberty Christian 47
Jac-Cen-Del 66, Oldenburg 31
Jay Co. 44, Bellmont 19
Kankakee Valley 47, Highland 42, OT
Lake Central 75, Hammond Noll 32
Lakeland Christian 44, Community Baptist 14
Lawrence Central 66, Indpls Pike 56
Lawrenceburg 59, S. Ripley 22
Madison-Grant 36, Oak Hill 33
Mississinewa 62, Manchester 43
N. Posey 39, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 26
New Castle 43, Muncie Central 33
Noblesville 63, Brownsburg 28
Northview 57, Brown Co. 25
Paoli 66, Austin 44
Pendleton Hts. 72, Greenfield 34
Pioneer 62, Knox 48
Plainfield 56, Indpls Perry Meridian 42
Prairie Hts. 52, Lakeland 40
S. Adams 56, Rockford Parkway, Ohio 40
S. Bend Washington 49, Penn 36
S. Central (Union Mills) 55, Chesterton 32
Salem 51, Eastern (Pekin) 33
Seymour 57, Batesville 42
Shelbyville 49, Southwestern (Shelby) 29
Silver Creek 41, Jeffersonville 37
Southwood 49, Elwood 13
Switzerland Co. 46, Rising Sun 35
Tipton 57, Western 50
Tri-Central 39, Taylor 38
Tri-West 49, Danville 38
Waldron 53, Hauser 36
Wapahani 65, Delta 12
Washington 52, Sullivan 43
Washington Twp. 66, Victory Christian Academy 13
Wheeler 49, Hebron 44
Woodlan 56, Leo 44
Zionsville 69, Avon 43
Lafayette Tournament(equals)
Consolation(equals)
Rensselaer 79, Lafayette Jeff 30
W. Lafayette 68, McCutcheon 52
Semifinal(equals)
Benton Central 35, Lafayette Catholic 22
Twin Lakes 53, Lafayette Harrison 44
Naperville Central Tournament(equals)
Lake Zurich, Ill. 42, LaPorte LaLumiere 36
Putnam County Tournament(equals)
First Round(equals)
N. Putnam 48, Greencastle 25
S. Putnam 51, Cloverdale 44
Sugar Creek Tournament(equals)
First Round(equals)
Crawfordsville 45, Southmont 29
Western Boone 42, N. Montgomery 28
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Ft. Wayne Luers vs. Ft. Wayne Snider, ppd.