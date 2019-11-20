11/19 Girls Basketball Recap

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Dwenger improved to 4-0 on the season by besting 3A no. 18 Bellmont while Carroll moved to 3-0 with a win over visiting Huntington North to headline area girls basketball action on Tuesday night.

Tuesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

Adams Central 50, Manchester 39

Anderson Prep Academy 53, Traders Point Christian 19

Avon 77, Terre Haute South 38

Bedford N. Lawrence 43, Bloomington South 35

Beech Grove 53, Indpls Lutheran 33

Bethesda Christian 52, Indiana Deaf 38

Bremen 45, Triton 17

Brownsburg 50, Mooresville 32

Brownstown 55, Trinity Lutheran 45

Carmel 69, Zionsville 21

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 51, Huntington North 32

Castle 89, Ev. Central 29

Central Noble 47, Bethany Christian 13

Churubusco 40, Lakeland Christian 19

Clarksville 61, Rock Creek Academy 5

Clay City 37, Shakamak 32

Clinton Prairie 62, Western 42

Columbia City 52, Ft. Wayne Snider 31

Columbus East 76, Brown Co. 69

Concord 74, S. Bend Riley 41

Corydon 48, Paoli 45

Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 53, S. Newton 14

Crawford Co. 55, N. Harrison 44

Crawfordsville 53, Fountain Central 43

Crothersville 47, Borden 41

Crown Point 77, Andrean 30

Daleville 61, Knightstown 27

Decatur Central 50, Cascade 46, OT

Eastern (Greentown) 52, Southwood 23

Eastern Hancock 71, Union (Modoc) 16

Eastside 52, Hamilton 29

Edgewood 49, Bloomfield 38

Elkhart Christian 36, Jimtown 34

Ev. North 63, Heritage Hills 50

Frontier 35, Faith Christian 27

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 56, Fremont 55

Ft. Wayne Concordia 49, E. Noble 32

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 48, Bellmont 43

Garrett 77, Ft. Wayne North 18

Gibson Southern 67, Forest Park 40

Glenn 60, Culver Academy 26

Goshen 45, Mishawaka Marian 36

Greenfield 31, Richmond 29

Greensburg 72, Shelbyville 26

Hagerstown 33, Tri 27

Hamilton Hts. 44, Guerin Catholic 31

Hanover Central 29, Highland 25

Heritage 61, Ft. Wayne Wayne 34

Indpls Riverside 55, Indpls Irvington 20

Indpls Roncalli 75, Indpls Perry Meridian 40

Jac-Cen-Del 64, Milan 38

Jay Co. 48, Oak Hill 43

Jeffersonville 58, Providence 27

Kouts 53, N. Newton 24

Lake Station 75, Hammond Gavit 31

Lakewood Park 58, Westview 50

Lapel 88, Elwood 32

Lawrence Central 106, Indpls Tindley 44

Lawrenceburg 53, Oldenburg 25

Lighthouse CPA 62, Gary 21st Century 19

Linton 75, Barr-Reeve 34

Loogootee 49, Mitchell 39

Lowell 73, Hebron 45

Madison 57, S. Dearborn 33

Marion 48, Madison-Grant 21

Martinsville 49, Bloomington North 38

Mishawaka 39, LaVille 18

Mississinewa 51, Bluffton 28

Monroe Central 77, Wes-Del 25

Morgan Twp. 72, Whiting 40

Muncie Central 62, Alexandria 39

N. Judson 60, Argos 40

N. Montgomery 51, Frankfort 34

N. White 46, Rensselaer 45

New Castle 62, Delta 61

New Palestine 55, Franklin Central 50

New Washington 51, Austin 43

NorthWood 36, Elkhart Central 35

Northeastern 53, Union Co. 44

Northview 74, Riverton Parke 45

Northwestern 87, Tipton 38

Orleans 53, Shoals 37

Peru 48, Whitko 9

Pioneer 48, N. Miami 46

Plainfield 73, Western Boone 39

Providence Cristo Rey 43, Indpls Manual 38

Randolph Southern 39, Cowan 38

S. Bend Clay 54, S. Bend Trinity 27

S. Bend St. Joseph’s 59, Elkhart Memorial 24

S. Central (Union Mills) 69, New Prairie 31

S. Knox 56, Dubois 37

S. Ripley 51, S. Decatur 21

Seeger 31, S. Vermillion 26

Southport 59, Columbus North 55

Southridge 48, Ev. Mater Dei 41

Southwestern (Hanover) 33, N. Decatur 32

Springs Valley 42, N. Daviess 18

Tecumseh 46, Wood Memorial 27

Tippecanoe Valley 69, Logansport 22

Tri-County 58, Attica 27

University 54, Waldron 32

Vincennes 71, Pike Central 48

W. Vigo 45, Owen Valley 38

Washington 55, Eastern (Greene) 17

Wawasee 49, Lakeland 42

Westville 61, Michigan City Marquette 32

Wheeler 51, Washington Twp. 46

White River Valley 79, Eminence 9

Winamac 33, Culver 20

Winchester 62, Yorktown 55

Woodlan 55, Prairie Hts. 40

Johnson County Tournament(equals)

First Round(equals)

Center Grove 48, Whiteland 27

Greenwood 68, Franklin 51

Indian Creek 62, Greenwood Christian 55

Lafayette Tournament(equals)

First Round(equals)

Benton Central 85, Lafayette-jefferson 39

Lafayette Catholic 64, Twin Lakes 41

Paris Tournament(equals)

Pool B(equals)

Champaign Central, Ill. 63, Terre Haute North 54