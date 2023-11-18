FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider bounced back from their first loss of the regular season in commanding fashion with a 50-point win over North Central (Indianapolis). Meanwhile, Homestead dropped their first game of the year in a 59-53 loss to No. 7 Noblesville.

Snider was led by Zyann Phinezy, who dropped a team-high 22 points. Purdue commit Jordyn Poole also finished in double figures with 17.

Meanwhile, Homestead’s Gabby Helsom led Homestead with 27 points on 64% shooting, including seven made 3-pointers. Myah Epps also finished in double figures in Saturday’s loss.

Girls Basketball Scoreboard

Adams Central 56, Northfield 38

Angola 55, W. Noble 37

Batesville 44, S. Ripley 32

Bellmont 47, Heritage 25

Bethany Christian 51, S. Bend Clay 35

Bluffton 74, Madison-Grant 27

Carmel 70, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 52

Chesterton 64, Plymouth 56

Clarksville 66, Bloomington Lighthouse 36

Columbia City 61, Valparaiso 46

Concord 64, S. Bend Riley 12

Corydon 50, Columbus East 38

DeKalb 62, Central Noble 30

Delphi 50, Frontier 45

E. Noble 56, Ft. Wayne North 42

Eastbrook 61, Taylor 8

Evansville Memorial 55, Jasper 54

Evansville Reitz 55, New Albany 47

Fountain Central 36, S. Newton 14

Frankton 59, New Castle 25

Ft. Wayne Luers 67, Mississinewa 38

Ft. Wayne Snider 82, Indpls N. Central 32

Hamilton 59, South Bend Career Academy 17

Heritage Christian 54, Guerin Catholic 38

Hobart 40, River Forest 17

Indpls Park Tudor 42, Marion 12

Indy Brebeuf 64, Indpls Ritter 16

Jay Co. 68, Winchester 40

Kokomo 42, Ft. Wayne South 24

Lawrence Central 82, LaPorte LaLumiere 24

Lebanon 43, Martinsville 32

Linton 53, N. Daviess 25

Lowell 50, Griffith 13

Michigan City Marquette 53, Michigan City 27

Monrovia 65, Indpls Attucks 28

Munster 91, Hammond Morton 61

N. Decatur 43, S. Decatur 32

N. Knox 58, Bloomfield 12

New Prairie 44, LaPorte 29

Noblesville 59, Homestead 53

Norwell 63, Oak Hill 31

Pendleton Hts. 64, Indpls Pike 40

Rochester 41, Maconaquah 40

S. Central (Elizabeth) 57, Medora 18

S. Spencer 44, Evansville Harrison 43

Scottsburg 61, N. Harrison 34

Seeger 39, Catlin (Salt Fork), Ill. 20

Shakamak 48, White River Valley 29

Shelbyville 40, Franklin Co. 36

Sheridan 70, Elwood 16

Southwestern (Hanover) 59, S. Dearborn 36

Speedway 58, Indpls Shortridge 29

Springs Valley 62, Rock Creek Academy 26

Sullivan 59, Edgewood 39

Tippecanoe Valley 44, Glenn 24

Tri 44, Rushville 25

Trinity Lutheran 67, Crothersville 28

Triton Central 67, Indpls Lutheran 26

Union City 44, S. Adams 41

Waldron 61, Rising Sun 56

Wapahani 49, Daleville 28

Warren Central 54, Indpls Ben Davis 41

Washington 61, Tecumseh 41

Whitko 68, Southern Wells 33



Duneland-Northern Lakes Classic

Northridge 56, Merrillville 52

Northridge 64, Crown Point 30

Warsaw 65, Crown Point 44

Warsaw 81, Merrillville 63

Johnson County Tournament

Championship

Center Grove 54, Franklin 47, OT

Lafayette Tournament

Championship

Rensselaer 58, W. Lafayette 53



Third Place

Benton Central 63, Lafayette Catholic 42

Fifth Place

Twin Lakes 61, Lafayette Harrison 42

Seventh Place

McCutcheon 62, Lafayette Jeff 32

Paris (Ill.) Classic

Champaign Central, Ill. 51, North Vigo 46

Putnam County Tournament

Championship

S. Putnam 49, N. Putnam 32

Third Place

Greencastle 53, Cloverdale 19