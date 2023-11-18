FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider bounced back from their first loss of the regular season in commanding fashion with a 50-point win over North Central (Indianapolis). Meanwhile, Homestead dropped their first game of the year in a 59-53 loss to No. 7 Noblesville.
Snider was led by Zyann Phinezy, who dropped a team-high 22 points. Purdue commit Jordyn Poole also finished in double figures with 17.
Meanwhile, Homestead’s Gabby Helsom led Homestead with 27 points on 64% shooting, including seven made 3-pointers. Myah Epps also finished in double figures in Saturday’s loss.
Girls Basketball Scoreboard
Adams Central 56, Northfield 38
Angola 55, W. Noble 37
Batesville 44, S. Ripley 32
Bellmont 47, Heritage 25
Bethany Christian 51, S. Bend Clay 35
Bluffton 74, Madison-Grant 27
Carmel 70, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 52
Chesterton 64, Plymouth 56
Clarksville 66, Bloomington Lighthouse 36
Columbia City 61, Valparaiso 46
Concord 64, S. Bend Riley 12
Corydon 50, Columbus East 38
DeKalb 62, Central Noble 30
Delphi 50, Frontier 45
E. Noble 56, Ft. Wayne North 42
Eastbrook 61, Taylor 8
Evansville Memorial 55, Jasper 54
Evansville Reitz 55, New Albany 47
Fountain Central 36, S. Newton 14
Frankton 59, New Castle 25
Ft. Wayne Luers 67, Mississinewa 38
Ft. Wayne Snider 82, Indpls N. Central 32
Hamilton 59, South Bend Career Academy 17
Heritage Christian 54, Guerin Catholic 38
Hobart 40, River Forest 17
Indpls Park Tudor 42, Marion 12
Indy Brebeuf 64, Indpls Ritter 16
Jay Co. 68, Winchester 40
Kokomo 42, Ft. Wayne South 24
Lawrence Central 82, LaPorte LaLumiere 24
Lebanon 43, Martinsville 32
Linton 53, N. Daviess 25
Lowell 50, Griffith 13
Michigan City Marquette 53, Michigan City 27
Monrovia 65, Indpls Attucks 28
Munster 91, Hammond Morton 61
N. Decatur 43, S. Decatur 32
N. Knox 58, Bloomfield 12
New Prairie 44, LaPorte 29
Noblesville 59, Homestead 53
Norwell 63, Oak Hill 31
Pendleton Hts. 64, Indpls Pike 40
Rochester 41, Maconaquah 40
S. Central (Elizabeth) 57, Medora 18
S. Spencer 44, Evansville Harrison 43
Scottsburg 61, N. Harrison 34
Seeger 39, Catlin (Salt Fork), Ill. 20
Shakamak 48, White River Valley 29
Shelbyville 40, Franklin Co. 36
Sheridan 70, Elwood 16
Southwestern (Hanover) 59, S. Dearborn 36
Speedway 58, Indpls Shortridge 29
Springs Valley 62, Rock Creek Academy 26
Sullivan 59, Edgewood 39
Tippecanoe Valley 44, Glenn 24
Tri 44, Rushville 25
Trinity Lutheran 67, Crothersville 28
Triton Central 67, Indpls Lutheran 26
Union City 44, S. Adams 41
Waldron 61, Rising Sun 56
Wapahani 49, Daleville 28
Warren Central 54, Indpls Ben Davis 41
Washington 61, Tecumseh 41
Whitko 68, Southern Wells 33
Duneland-Northern Lakes Classic
Northridge 56, Merrillville 52
Northridge 64, Crown Point 30
Warsaw 65, Crown Point 44
Warsaw 81, Merrillville 63
Johnson County Tournament
Championship
Center Grove 54, Franklin 47, OT
Lafayette Tournament
Championship
Rensselaer 58, W. Lafayette 53
Third Place
Benton Central 63, Lafayette Catholic 42
Fifth Place
Twin Lakes 61, Lafayette Harrison 42
Seventh Place
McCutcheon 62, Lafayette Jeff 32
Paris (Ill.) Classic
Champaign Central, Ill. 51, North Vigo 46
Putnam County Tournament
Championship
S. Putnam 49, N. Putnam 32
Third Place
Greencastle 53, Cloverdale 19