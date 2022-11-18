FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll knocked off top-ranked Hamilton Southeastern 21-15 to punch their ticket to the 6A state title game, Adams Central blanked North Judson 35-0 to earn a return trip to the 1A championship, while Snider and Luers saw their impressive seasons come to a close on semi-state night on the Highlight Zone.
11/18 Highlight Zone – Carroll, AC heading to state
by: Glenn Marini
Posted:
Updated:
Trending Stories
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now