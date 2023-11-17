FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Check back here throughout the night for the latest prep sports scores from northeast Indiana on Friday, November 17.
IHSAA Football Semi-State
5A
Merrillville — Snider —
Bloomington South — Decatur Central —
5A State Championship Game – Friday, 11/24 at 7 p.m.
4A
NorthWood — Leo —
New Palestine — East Central —
4A State Championship Game – Saturday, 11/25 at 3 p.m.
2A
Lafayette Central Catholic — Bishop Luers —
Southmont at North Posey 5 p.m. Saturday
2A State Championship Game – Saturday, 11/25 at 11 a.m.
1A
North Judson — Adams Central —
Indianapolis Lutheran — Sheridan —
1A State Championship Game – Friday, 11/24 at 11 a.m.
IHSAA Girls Basketball
GBB: Homestead — Concordia —
GBB: Northrop — Carroll —
GBB: South Side — Wayne —
GBB: North Side — Bishop Dwenger —
GBB: Norwell — Blackhawk Christian —
GBB: Leo at Woodlan PPD.
GBB: Garrett — DeKalb —
GBB: Jay County — Bellmont —
GBB: Angola — Eastside —
GBB: Fremont — Central Noble —
GBB: Prairie Heights — Lakeland —
GBB: Manchester — Mississinewa —
GBB: Oak Hill — Madison-Grant —
GBB: Southwood — Elwood —
GBB: Wawasee — Concord —