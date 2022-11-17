CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) – Fairfield is off to a 5-0 start to the season after rolling through NECC foe Churubusco, 60-24, on Thursday. Brea Garber, an Indiana Wesleyan commit, led the Falcons in the win.

Fairfield puts their undefeated record on the line on Saturday at Columbia City, while Churubusco (2-4) hosts Adams Central on Nov. 29.

Girls basketball scoreboard:

Alexandria 48, Yorktown 47

Borden 66, Medora 9

Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 74, Boone Grove 41

Culver 39, Elkhart Christian 32

Dubois 26, Orleans 25

Eastern Hancock 62, Cowan 12

Fairfield 60, Churubusco 24

Fountain Central 52, Frontier 30

Goshen 46, Westview 32

Hanover Central 54, N. Newton 20

Indiana Deaf 56, Covington 49

Indiana Math and Science Academy 55, Thrival Indy 5

Indpls Shortridge 50, Indpls Riverside 12

Indpls Tindley 52, Christel House Manual 10

Lanesville 54, Christian Academy 15

Lawrenceburg 41, S. Ripley 38

Linton 46, N. Central (Farmersburg) 23

Monroe Central 32, Randolph Southern 23

Morgan Twp. 65, River Forest 37

N. Knox 30, Vincennes Rivet 28

Riverton Parke 54, Union (Dugger) 31

Rochester 45, Peru 34

S. Knox 49, Evansville Mater Dei 40

Scottsburg 60, Floyd Central 54

Sheridan 49, Covenant Christian 40

Southern Wells 55, Lakewood Park 19

Triton 51, Plymouth 36

Valparaiso 68, Griffith 6

Vincennes 55, Terre Haute South 25

W. Vigo 50, Clay City 43

W. Washington 38, Christian Academy 24

Warren Central 60, New Palestine 42



Johnson County Tournament

Semifinal

Center Grove 40, Whiteland 30

Indian Creek 38, Greenwood 19

Paris (Ill.) Tournament

Paris, Ill. 35, Terre Haute North 28