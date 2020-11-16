11/16 Inside The Zone – Semi-State Preview

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Only two local teams remain when it comes to Indiana High School football as Bishop Luers and South Adams will take to the field this Friday night in search of a semi-state title.

Bishop Luers (7-6) is set to host third-ranked Pioneer (12-1) at Luersfield. The Panthers starting quarterback has only passes for 216 yards all season, but the Pioneer rushing attack has racked up a total of 4,145 yards and 61 touchdowns. Luers is coming off a 36-17 win at Tipton last Friday in a win that earned the program its 20th regional title.

South Adams (12-0) will host Lafayette Central Catholic (5-3) in a game that was originally scheduled to take place in Lafayette but has since been moved to Berne for a 7:30 p.m. kick on Friday night.

The top-ranked Starfires bested no. 3 Southwood 48-35 last Friday in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” while LCC is coming off 37-32 win over Winamac.