11/15 Inside The Zone – Semi-State Preview

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – And then there were two! This coming Friday marks semi-state when it comes to the Indiana high school football playoff landscape, and that means Eastside will be at home and Adams Central will hit the road. Justin Kenny of Optimum Performance Sports and WANE sports director Glenn Marini break it all down in this week’s edition of “Inside The Zone.”

In 2A, the Blazers are coming off a 21-14 victory over top-ranked Eastbrook, securing the program’s first-ever regional crown. Eastside will play host to 2A no. 8 Andrean in Butler as Todd Mason and company look to punch their ticket to Lucas Oil Stadium in what will be the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.”

In 1A, Adams Central is coming off a dominant performance at regionals, as the Jets bested county rival South Adams 41-0 in Berne. The 1A no. 3 Jets now hit the road to face 1A no. 14 North Judson this Friday.

Tune into the Highlight Zone on Friday at 11 p.m. for Fort Wayne’s longest-running and most-watched sports show.