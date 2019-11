FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Soccer standouts Madison Barnhardt and Lauren Moellering will take their talents to college as the duo signed with the University of the Cumberlands and Spring Arbor, respectively.

Moellering, a midfielder, tallied 36 goals in her career at Homestead, including 11 this past fall. She also racked up 8 assists as a senior and 23 for her career.