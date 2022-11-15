FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 4A no. 7 Homestead put on a dominant performance Tuesday night, as the Spartans bested 3A no. 2 Norwell at Spartan Arena to headline area prep hoops.

The Spartans improve to 4-0 on the season. Homestead will host Concordia on Friday.

Norwell falls to 3-1 with the loss. They’ll host Blackhawk Christian on Friday.

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Anderson Prep Academy 48, Traders Point Christian 25

Andrean 45, Crown Point 42

Austin 62, New Washington 43

Avon 69, Terre Haute South 28

Bedford N. Lawrence 61, Bloomington South 27

Beech Grove 42, Indpls Lutheran 27

Bellmont 64, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 19

Bethesda Christian 37, Indiana Deaf 26

Bloomfield 41, Edgewood 28

Bloomington North 62, Martinsville 40

Bluffton 50, Mississinewa 48

Borden 73, Crothersville 23

Brownstown 59, Trinity Lutheran 43

Cambridge City 40, Muncie Burris 25

Carroll (Flora) 60, N. White 44

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 55, Huntington North 32

Cascade 60, Decatur Central 51

Caston 49, Rossville 23

Central Noble 51, Bethany Christian 39

Chesterton 69, Hammond Morton 25

Clinton Prairie 69, Taylor 12

Columbia City 55, Ft. Wayne Snider 50

Columbus North 73, Southport 40

Corydon 52, Paoli 36

Crawford Co. 72, N. Harrison 43

Crawfordsville 33, Fountain Central 32

Culver 42, Winamac 33

Danville 82, Speedway 48

Delphi 48, Lebanon 41, OT

Delta 64, New Castle 42

Elkhart 67, New Prairie 59

Evansville Mater Dei 41, Southridge 36

Evansville North 61, Heritage Hills 40

Evansville Reitz 81, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 29

Faith Christian 58, Frontier 41

Forest Park 52, Gibson Southern 49

Franklin Central 58, New Palestine 54

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 55, Fremont 36

Ft. Wayne Concordia 60, E. Noble 53

Ft. Wayne Luers 65, Ft. Wayne South 37

Ft. Wayne Wayne 60, Heritage 39

Garrett 58, Ft. Wayne North 35

Greenfield 45, Richmond 27

Hamilton Hts. 43, Guerin Catholic 22

Hamilton Southeastern 55, Center Grove 52, OT

Highland 65, Hanover Central 46

Homestead 80, Norwell 42

Indpls Attucks 46, Indiana Math and Science Academy 32

Indpls Ben Davis 69, Plainfield 33

Indpls Brebeuf 56, Sheridan 40

Indpls Cathedral 55, University 43

Indpls Park Tudor 59, Indpls Tindley 42

Indpls Roncalli 65, Indpls Pike 61

Jasper 54, Evansville Bosse 17

Jay Co. 67, Oak Hill 42

Jeffersonville 65, Providence 50

Kankakee Valley 77, Michigan City Marquette 39

Knightstown 41, Daleville 30

Kouts 52, N. Newton 16

Lakeland 47, Wawasee 31

Lapel 56, Wabash 47

Lawrenceburg 45, Oldenburg 35

Leo 50, Eastside 32

Linton 48, Barr-Reeve 31

Lisle (Benet Academy), Ill. 56, LaPorte LaLumiere 49

Madison Shawe 50, Hauser 47

Madison-Grant 44, Marion 40, OT

Manchester 46, Adams Central 43, OT

Mishawaka 47, Argos 36

Mishawaka Marian 58, Merrillville 44

Mitchell 54, Loogootee 38

Mooresville 44, Brownsburg 37

Morgan Twp. 57, Michigan City 27

N. Montgomery 33, Frankfort 27

Northeastern 51, Union Co. 38

Northview 49, Parke Heritage 34

Northwestern 47, Tipton 31

Orleans 55, Shoals 29

Owen Valley 58, W. Vigo 39

Penn 64, Glenn 32

Perry Central 53, S. Spencer 50

Peru 43, Whitko 25

Pioneer 65, Clinton Central 64

Plymouth 56, Bremen 46

Portage 63, Illiana Christian 25

Princeton 54, Evansville Harrison 34

Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 73, Indpls Washington 16

Randolph Southern 38, Cowan 33

S. Bend Adams 41, Jimtown 31

S. Bend St. Joseph’s 47, S. Bend Clay 27

S. Bend Washington 95, S. Bend Riley 13

S. Knox 53, Dubois 44

S. Ripley 51, S. Decatur 27

Shakamak 39, Clay City 27

Shelbyville 48, Greensburg 41

Southwood 45, Eastern (Greentown) 21

Springs Valley 44, N. Daviess 36

Sullivan 72, White River Valley 47

Tecumseh 58, Wood Memorial 38

Terre Haute North 48, Rantoul, Ill. 36

Tri 62, Hagerstown 21

Union (Dugger) 32, Red Hill, Ill. 25

Victory College Prep 31, Christel House Manual 28

Vincennes 57, Pike Central 36

Washington Twp. 69, Wheeler 16

Western 63, Maconaquah 26

Western Boone 57, Covington 25

Westview 37, Lakewood Park 18

Winchester 69, Yorktown 57

Zionsville 58, Carmel 37

Johnson County Tournament

First Round(equals)

Greenwood 40, Greenwood Christian 18

Indian Creek 66, Franklin 56

Whiteland 71, Edinburgh 30

Lafayette Tournament

First Round

Lafayette Catholic 47, Lafayette Jeff 10

Lafayette Harrison 61, Benton Central 48

McCutcheon 52, Rensselaer 46

Twin Lakes 60, W. Lafayette 45

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Indpls Shortridge vs. Indpls Irvington, ccd.