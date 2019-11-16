11/15 Girls Basketball Recap

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll topped Leo, Woodlan bested Bellmont by 10, and Huntington North held its opponent to just two points to headline area girls basketball on Friday night.
Friday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Alexandria 71, Jay Co. 60
Anderson 61, Richmond 59, OT
Anderson Prep Academy 65, Cambridge City 32
Angola 48, DeKalb 34
Avon 58, Terre Haute North 43
Bedford N. Lawrence 48, Brownsburg 37
Benton Central 71, Seeger 33
Bethany Christian 36, Elkhart Christian 9
Bethesda Christian 74, Faith Christian 33
Blue River 54, Tri 41
Bremen 49, S. Bend Clay 30
Brown Co. 48, Bloomington North 40
Carroll (Flora) 46, Sheridan 43
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 76, Leo 27
Clay City 69, Eminence 16
Columbia City 51, Whitko 18
Columbus North 42, Martinsville 36
Covington 48, S. Newton 19
Daleville 59, Bluffton 34
Delphi 37, Rossville 35
Eastern Hancock 78, Centerville 22
Edgewood 49, S. Putnam 45
Edinburgh 54, Shelbyville 38
Elkhart Central 71, Jimtown 17
Franklin 55, Greensburg 44
Franklin Central 58, Whiteland 42
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 61, New Haven 49
Glenn 53, S. Bend Adams 33
Hagerstown 52, Lapel 42
Huntington North 60, Ft. Wayne North 2
Indpls Park Tudor 52, Indpls International 18
Indpls Ritter 53, Speedway 49
Lafayette-jefferson 60, Indpls Tech 56
Lakeland Christian 54, S. Bend Career Academy 13
Lawrenceburg 56, Scottsburg 40
Madison 68, Switzerland Co. 50
Marion 68, Muncie Central 39
McCutcheon 58, Logansport 43
Mitchell 59, Perry Central 46
Morgan Twp. 83, W. Central 19
Munster 50, Chesterton 45
N. Harrison 40, Eastern (Pekin) 39
N. Montgomery 56, Attica 18
N. White 50, Caston 29
Noblesville 51, Hamilton Hts. 37
Northeastern 57, Franklin Co. 37
Norwell 51, W. Noble 45
Oak Hill 43, Northfield 40
Oregon-Davis 85, LaVille 28
Orleans 53, Crothersville 35
Penn 81, S. Bend Riley 30
Princeton 67, Ev. Bosse 37
Providence Cristo Rey 33, Christel House Academy 14
S. Bend Clay 44, Rising Sun 36
S. Central (Union Mills) 35, Triton 31
S. Knox 53, Pike Central 18
Salem 84, Clarksville 32
Silver Creek 77, Seymour 34
Southwestern (Hanover) 39, Oldenburg 37
Southwestern (Shelby) 57, Waldron 34
Taylor 59, Eastern (Greentown) 48
Tri-West 64, Crawfordsville 37
Union Co. 51, Batesville 32
University 68, Clinton Central 23
Wawasee 46, Westview 38
Western 71, Frankfort 37
Westfield 64, New Castle 48
Winamac 40, Argos 36
Winchester 86, Knightstown 23
Woodlan 35, Bellmont 25
Corydon Central Tournament(equals)
First Round(equals)
Crawford Co. 48, Dubois 17
Lanesville 44, Southridge 37
N. Central (Farmersburg) 62, Tell City 35
Providence 52, Corydon 46, OT