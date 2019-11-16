11/15 Girls Basketball Recap

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll topped Leo, Woodlan bested Bellmont by 10, and Huntington North held its opponent to just two points to headline area girls basketball on Friday night.

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexandria 71, Jay Co. 60

Anderson 61, Richmond 59, OT

Anderson Prep Academy 65, Cambridge City 32

Angola 48, DeKalb 34

Avon 58, Terre Haute North 43

Bedford N. Lawrence 48, Brownsburg 37

Benton Central 71, Seeger 33

Bethany Christian 36, Elkhart Christian 9

Bethesda Christian 74, Faith Christian 33

Blue River 54, Tri 41

Bremen 49, S. Bend Clay 30

Brown Co. 48, Bloomington North 40

Carroll (Flora) 46, Sheridan 43

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 76, Leo 27

Clay City 69, Eminence 16

Columbia City 51, Whitko 18

Columbus North 42, Martinsville 36

Covington 48, S. Newton 19

Daleville 59, Bluffton 34

Delphi 37, Rossville 35

Eastern Hancock 78, Centerville 22

Edgewood 49, S. Putnam 45

Edinburgh 54, Shelbyville 38

Elkhart Central 71, Jimtown 17

Franklin 55, Greensburg 44

Franklin Central 58, Whiteland 42

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 61, New Haven 49

Glenn 53, S. Bend Adams 33

Hagerstown 52, Lapel 42

Huntington North 60, Ft. Wayne North 2

Indpls Park Tudor 52, Indpls International 18

Indpls Ritter 53, Speedway 49

Lafayette-jefferson 60, Indpls Tech 56

Lakeland Christian 54, S. Bend Career Academy 13

Lawrenceburg 56, Scottsburg 40

Madison 68, Switzerland Co. 50

Marion 68, Muncie Central 39

McCutcheon 58, Logansport 43

Mitchell 59, Perry Central 46

Morgan Twp. 83, W. Central 19

Munster 50, Chesterton 45

N. Harrison 40, Eastern (Pekin) 39

N. Montgomery 56, Attica 18

N. White 50, Caston 29

Noblesville 51, Hamilton Hts. 37

Northeastern 57, Franklin Co. 37

Norwell 51, W. Noble 45

Oak Hill 43, Northfield 40

Oregon-Davis 85, LaVille 28

Orleans 53, Crothersville 35

Penn 81, S. Bend Riley 30

Princeton 67, Ev. Bosse 37

Providence Cristo Rey 33, Christel House Academy 14

S. Bend Clay 44, Rising Sun 36

S. Central (Union Mills) 35, Triton 31

S. Knox 53, Pike Central 18

Salem 84, Clarksville 32

Silver Creek 77, Seymour 34

Southwestern (Hanover) 39, Oldenburg 37

Southwestern (Shelby) 57, Waldron 34

Taylor 59, Eastern (Greentown) 48

Tri-West 64, Crawfordsville 37

Union Co. 51, Batesville 32

University 68, Clinton Central 23

Wawasee 46, Westview 38

Western 71, Frankfort 37

Westfield 64, New Castle 48

Winamac 40, Argos 36

Winchester 86, Knightstown 23

Woodlan 35, Bellmont 25

Corydon Central Tournament(equals)

First Round(equals)

Crawford Co. 48, Dubois 17

Lanesville 44, Southridge 37

N. Central (Farmersburg) 62, Tell City 35

Providence 52, Corydon 46, OT