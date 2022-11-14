FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Four local teams will look to punch their ticket to Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday night, and Justin Kenny of Optimum Performance Sports along with WANE-TV sports director Glenn Marini break down the semi-state match-ups in an all-new edition of “Inside The Zone.”

At Carroll, the Chargers are coming off the first-ever regional title by a northeast Indiana team in 6A after besting Lafayette Jeff 21-20 last Friday in dramatic fashion. Carroll, ranked fifth in the state’s 6A poll, plays hosts to no. 1 Hamilton Southeastern after the Royals defeated Westfield 20-0 last week.

In 5A action, top-ranked Snider rallied from being down 21-0 late in the second quarter to beat Mishawaka 41-27 last week. The Panthers will now host ninth-ranked Valparaiso for semi-state at Spuller Stadium as Vikings defeated no. 6 Merrillville 15-14 last Friday.

In 2A Bishop Luers, fresh off the 21st regional title in program history, will make the drive to Andrean. The Knights are ranked no. 12 in the 2A state poll while Andrean – who made the 2A state title game last year – is ranked no. 5. Andrean, who beat Lafayette Central Catholic 30-12 last week, is led by Notre Dame recruit Drayk Bowen, who’s tallied 115 tackles from his linebacker position.

Adams Central, who rolled Carroll (Flora) 35-0 last Friday at the Landing Strip, will hit the road this week to play at North Judson. The Jets are ranked no. 2 in the 1A state poll while the Bluejays aren’t far behind at no. 4. North Judson defeated Park Tudor 49-13 last Friday. They are led by a potent ground attack that featured two running backs over 1,000 yards and a quarterback with over 700 yards on the ground.

