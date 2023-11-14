COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – Ninth-ranked Columbia City knocked off no. 3 Snider by a score of 54-40 while eighth-ranked Homestead held on to defeat Norwell 56-52 at The Castle to headline area girls basketball on Tuesday night.

Butler University recruit Addison Baxter led Columbia City with 14 points while Tessa Tonkel added 10. Snider was led by Purdue signee Jordyn Poole with 17 points while Bowling Green signee Johnea Donahue had 10.

Sophomore Myah Epps led Homestead with 19 points while Norwell was paced by Kennedy Fuelling with 19 and Dekota Hubble with 13.