FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Woodlan’s Avah Smith tallied 14 points and 11 rebounds as Woodlan improved to 3-1 on the season with a 60-21 win against Canterbury at Elmer Strautman Gymnasium to headline area girls basketball on Monday evening.

Brooke Kneubuhler added 12 points while Taylor Kneubuhler chipped in with 10.

Monday’s Scores

The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Carroll (Flora) 73, Faith Christian 50

Indpls Herron 59, Victory College Prep 17

N. Knox 68, Washington Catholic 11

N. Posey 65, Carmi White County, Ill. 31

Palestine, Ill. 51, Union (Dugger) 35