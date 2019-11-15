11/14 Girls Basketball Recap

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 4A no. 1 Homestead improved to 2-0 on the season with a 59-41 win over visiting Northridge on Thursday night.
Senior Sydney Graber, who signed to play at Central Michigan University on Wednesday, led the way for Homestead with 24 points and 6 rebounds. Sophomore Ayanna Patterson, who left the game in the third quarter with an injury and did not return, tallied 11 points for the Spartans.
In other local action Bishop Dwenger improved to 2-0 with a 47-30 win against visiting Bluffton.
Thursday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Andrean 61, Michigan City Marquette 25
Austin 71, Rock Creek Academy 9
Blackford 43, Ft. Wayne Wayne 38
Bloomfield 58, Shoals 36
Carmel 65, Heritage Christian 46
Center Grove 62, Warren Central 19
Churubusco 39, Lakewood Park 24
Columbus East 54, Bloomington South 43
Concord 16, S. Bend Adams 15
Delphi 64, W. Central 42
Eastside 36, Fremont 32
Forest Park 70, Springs Valley 46
Frankton 59, Liberty Christian 10
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 47, Bluffton 30
Heritage Hills 57, Ev. Reitz 30
Homestead 59, Northridge 41
Indiana Deaf 75, Victory Christian Academy 20
Indpls Howe 62, Indpls Manual 19
Jasper 60, Southridge 30
Lapel 73, Indpls Scecina 21
Linton 72, N. Knox 38
Loogootee 61, Eastern (Greene) 30
Mississinewa 56, Wabash 26
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 57, Indpls Chatard 48
N. Daviess 69, Washington Catholic 18
N. Putnam 43, Covington 33
Northview 72, Shakamak 36
Orleans 67, Barr-Reeve 48
Pioneer 52, Southwood 32
S. Bend St. Joseph’s 61, New Prairie 38
S. Bend Washington 50, Mishawaka 23
Scottsburg 58, Jennings Co. 49
Shenandoah 76, Union (Modoc) 20
Southmont 46, Fountain Central 22
Speedway 55, Indpls Brebeuf 26
Tipton 61, Tri-Central 42
Western Boone 42, Monrovia 29
White River Valley 45, W. Vigo 37
Yorktown 66, Muncie Burris 21
Zionsville 48, Lebanon 47
Banks of Wabash Tournament
First Round(equals)
N. Vermillion 62, Parke Heritage 37
S. Vermillion 50, Riverton Parke 27