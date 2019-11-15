11/14 Girls Basketball Recap

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 4A no. 1 Homestead improved to 2-0 on the season with a 59-41 win over visiting Northridge on Thursday night.

Senior Sydney Graber, who signed to play at Central Michigan University on Wednesday, led the way for Homestead with 24 points and 6 rebounds. Sophomore Ayanna Patterson, who left the game in the third quarter with an injury and did not return, tallied 11 points for the Spartans.

VIDEO: This is about as good as you can do it. @Homestead_Bball's @rylie_parker3 forces the ballhandler baseline, @ayannap34 plays help D and get the deflection, Parker the steal, the push, and @GraberSydney w/ the spin & in! Nicely done @SpartansHHS! @GoHHSSpartans pic.twitter.com/lZ4wgW1dmv — Glenn Marini (@GlennMariniWANE) November 15, 2019

In other local action Bishop Dwenger improved to 2-0 with a 47-30 win against visiting Bluffton.

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Andrean 61, Michigan City Marquette 25

Austin 71, Rock Creek Academy 9

Blackford 43, Ft. Wayne Wayne 38

Bloomfield 58, Shoals 36

Carmel 65, Heritage Christian 46

Center Grove 62, Warren Central 19

Churubusco 39, Lakewood Park 24

Columbus East 54, Bloomington South 43

Concord 16, S. Bend Adams 15

Delphi 64, W. Central 42

Eastside 36, Fremont 32

Forest Park 70, Springs Valley 46

Frankton 59, Liberty Christian 10

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 47, Bluffton 30

Heritage Hills 57, Ev. Reitz 30

Homestead 59, Northridge 41

Indiana Deaf 75, Victory Christian Academy 20

Indpls Howe 62, Indpls Manual 19

Jasper 60, Southridge 30

Lapel 73, Indpls Scecina 21

Linton 72, N. Knox 38

Loogootee 61, Eastern (Greene) 30

Mississinewa 56, Wabash 26

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 57, Indpls Chatard 48

N. Daviess 69, Washington Catholic 18

N. Putnam 43, Covington 33

Northview 72, Shakamak 36

Orleans 67, Barr-Reeve 48

Pioneer 52, Southwood 32

S. Bend St. Joseph’s 61, New Prairie 38

S. Bend Washington 50, Mishawaka 23

Scottsburg 58, Jennings Co. 49

Shenandoah 76, Union (Modoc) 20

Southmont 46, Fountain Central 22

Speedway 55, Indpls Brebeuf 26

Tipton 61, Tri-Central 42

Western Boone 42, Monrovia 29

White River Valley 45, W. Vigo 37

Yorktown 66, Muncie Burris 21

Zionsville 48, Lebanon 47

Banks of Wabash Tournament

First Round(equals)

N. Vermillion 62, Parke Heritage 37

S. Vermillion 50, Riverton Parke 27