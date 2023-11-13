FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Four local teams will play for a semi-state title on Friday night, and Justin Kenny of Optimum Performance Sports sat down with WANE sports director Glenn Marini to preview this week’s games for Snider, Leo, Bishop Luers, and Adams Central in an all-new edition of Inside The Zone.

In 5A, the Panthers are coming off a 19-18 victory over Mishawaka on a last-second 45-yard field goal from kicker Mang Tung. Snider will host a sixth-ranked Merrillville team that knocked of fourth-ranked Valparaiso 24-20 last Friday night.

Leo is coming off its first regional title since 2011 – and third regional title in program history – after dominating Mississinewa last Friday 41-7 on the road. Lions quarterback Kylar Decker was 9-for-10 passing for 104 yards and a touchdown against the Indians, while four Leo players each rushed for a touchdown. The Lions will host NorthWood, as the 11th-ranked Panthers topped 12th-ranked New Prairie 38-14 last Friday as NorthWood scored the game’s first 28 points en route to the victory. NorthWood is led by senior receiver Nitro Tuggle, who is committed to the University of Georgia.

Bishop Luers won the 22nd regional title in program history last Friday, beating Bluffton 15-7. Now, the Knights host traditional power Lafayette Central Catholic, as LCC blanked LaVille, 22-0. Junior quarterback Bobby Metzger leads the LCC offense, having thrown for 2,700 yards and 33 touchdowns this season.

Adams Central will be looking to win its third semi-state title in a row, as the Jets are set to host North Judson. AC bested Carroll (Flora) on the road last Friday night at regionals 29-0 as Keegan Bluhm rushed 24 times for 200 yards and 2 TDs. North Judson topped fifth-ranked Park Tudor 44-26 last Friday. This will be the third year in a row that the Jets and Blue Jays have square off at semi-state, with Adams Central winning big in both 2021 (42-7) and 2022 (35-0).

Tune into the Highlight Zone, Fort Wayne’s no. 1 sports show, Friday night at 11 p.m. for complete semi-state coverage!