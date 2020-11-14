11/13 Highlight Zone – Regional Championships

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – South Adams and Bishop Luers are heading on to semi-state while Homestead, Bishop Dwenger, East Noble, Concordia, and Southwood all saw their season come to an end on the week 13 edition of the Highlight Zone!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories

Don't Miss