11/13 Girls Basketball Recap

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Leo’s Katherine Scrogham tallied a game-high 13 points as the visiting Lions topped Wayne 46-30 on Wednesday night in a rare girls basketball match-up in northeast Indiana.
Jocelyn Roth and Emma Robinson each added 10 points for Leo.
Wayne’s Aniah Hill led the Generals with 11 points.
Wednesday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Brown Co. 66, Bloomfield 45
Carroll (Flora) 30, Twin Lakes 20
Ev. North 62, Vincennes 45
Fishers 79, Anderson 49
Indpls Ritter 59, Lebanon 49
Indpls Tindley 58, Indpls Herron 27
N. Putnam 55, Crawfordsville 28
New Palestine 62, Greenwood 54
Taylor 43, Kokomo 24
Warsaw 82, Manchester 29
Washington 56, S. Knox 47
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)
Boonville vs. Pike Central, ppd. to Dec 2nd.