11/13 Gem of the Night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Krashaun Menson trucked his was to an impressive touchdown against Tipton on Friday night to help lead Luers to a 36-17 win at claim “Gem of the Night” honors from Peter Franklin Jewelers on regional title night!

