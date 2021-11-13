11/12 Highlight Zone – Eastside, Adams Central earn regional title

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Eastside and Adams Central brought home a regional title while Carroll, Bishop Dwenger, Mississinewa, Norwell, Eastbrook, and South Adams all saw their season come to a close Friday night on the Highlight Zone.

Friday night’s 21-14 win over 2A no. 1 Eastbrook earned Eastside the first regional crown in program history. The Blazers will host Andrean at semi-state next week.

For Adams Central, the Jets toppled county rival South Adams 41-0 in Berne for AC’s second regional title in three years. The Jets travel to North Judson next Friday for 1A semi-state.