FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Fort Wayne Police on Friday gave an update on a homicide on the southwest side of Fort Wayne earlier this week that left a 74-year-old man dead inside of his home.

It was Monday when 74-year-old Kenneth Ralph Behny was found fatally shot in the head. His death was originally investigated as suspicious, but Wednesday the Allen Country Coroner's Office ruled his death a homicide.