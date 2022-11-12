FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead debuted their brand new gymnasium with a 69-42 win over Wayne in girls basketball on Saturday.

Freshman Myah Epps is off to an impressive start in her high school career, scoring 16 for the Spartans in the win over Wayne.

Saturday’s prep girls basketball scores:

Adams Central 36, Fremont 27

Bedford N. Lawrence 78, Mitchell 20

Beech Grove 45, Indpls Scecina 38

Benton Central 55, Clinton Prairie 45

Bethesda Christian 30, Eminence 28, OT

Carroll (Flora) 65, Sheridan 26

Cass 35, Tri-Central 27

Caston 49, Winamac 15

Central Noble 62, Prairie Hts. 33

Chesterton 48, Mishawaka 44

Covenant Christian 51, Traders Point Christian 12

Culver Academy 56, Peru 49

Eastbrook 67, Southern Wells 17

Eastern (Greene) 50, Shoals 37

Floyd Central 62, Evansville Harrison 25

Forest Park 59, Loogootee 24

Fountain Central 36, Rossville 30

Ft. Wayne Canterbury 43, Hamilton 24

Ft. Wayne Snider 53, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 15

Ft. Wayne South 68, New Haven 48

Greenfield 41, Guerin Catholic 38

Greenwood 61, Seymour 33

Heritage Christian 63, Pendleton Hts. 51

Homestead 69, Ft. Wayne Wayne 42

Huntington North 45, Carmel 34

Indian Creek 70, Monrovia 38

Indpls Brebeuf 47, Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 44

Indpls Pike 74, Indpls Perry Meridian 46

Jennings Co. 72, Indpls Cathedral 66

Kankakee Valley 40, Kouts 36

Knightstown 34, Hagerstown 28

LaVille 49, S. Bend Trinity 9

Lapel 71, Northeastern 54

Lawrence Central 50, Westfield 37

Leo 46, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 42

Lowell 55, E. Chicago Central 43

Maconaquah 49, Manchester 45

Madison-Grant 41, Cowan 28

Merrillville 73, Concord 30

Monroe Central 51, Muncie Burris 18

Mooresville 45, Franklin Central 38

N. Central (Farmersburg) 61, Clay City 49

New Washington 42, Christian Academy 32

NorthWood 35, Rochester 20

Northwestern 59, Tippecanoe Valley 50

Norwell 60, Angola 31

Owen Valley 43, Sullivan 39

Portage 57, N. Judson 35

Providence 40, Madison Shawe 35

River Forest 42, N. Newton 38

Rushville 48, S. Dearborn 31

Shakamak 49, Cloverdale 10

Tipton 58, Indpls Park Tudor 31

Twin Lakes 62, Delphi 29

Union City 61, New Castle 58

Wabash 68, Marion 38

Warsaw 69, LaPorte 7

Whitko 40, Churubusco 27

Wood Memorial 59, Vincennes Rivet 38

Zionsville 64, Indpls Roncalli 44

Covenant (DeMotte) Tournament

Championship

Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 73, Heritage Christian 33

First Round

Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 64, Portage Christian 5

Heritage Christian 51, Calumet Christian 35

Third Place

Calumet Christian 46, Portage Christian 31

Fishers-HSE Classic

Fishers 73, Columbus East 46

Fishers 73, Elkhart 45

Hamilton Southeastern 81, Elkhart 41

Hamilton Southeastern 94, Columbus East 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Hebron vs. Andrean, ppd.

Indpls Chatard vs. Gibson Southern, ppd.