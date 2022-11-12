FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead debuted their brand new gymnasium with a 69-42 win over Wayne in girls basketball on Saturday.
Freshman Myah Epps is off to an impressive start in her high school career, scoring 16 for the Spartans in the win over Wayne.
Saturday’s prep girls basketball scores:
Adams Central 36, Fremont 27
Bedford N. Lawrence 78, Mitchell 20
Beech Grove 45, Indpls Scecina 38
Benton Central 55, Clinton Prairie 45
Bethesda Christian 30, Eminence 28, OT
Carroll (Flora) 65, Sheridan 26
Cass 35, Tri-Central 27
Caston 49, Winamac 15
Central Noble 62, Prairie Hts. 33
Chesterton 48, Mishawaka 44
Covenant Christian 51, Traders Point Christian 12
Culver Academy 56, Peru 49
Eastbrook 67, Southern Wells 17
Eastern (Greene) 50, Shoals 37
Floyd Central 62, Evansville Harrison 25
Forest Park 59, Loogootee 24
Fountain Central 36, Rossville 30
Ft. Wayne Canterbury 43, Hamilton 24
Ft. Wayne Snider 53, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 15
Ft. Wayne South 68, New Haven 48
Greenfield 41, Guerin Catholic 38
Greenwood 61, Seymour 33
Heritage Christian 63, Pendleton Hts. 51
Homestead 69, Ft. Wayne Wayne 42
Huntington North 45, Carmel 34
Indian Creek 70, Monrovia 38
Indpls Brebeuf 47, Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 44
Indpls Pike 74, Indpls Perry Meridian 46
Jennings Co. 72, Indpls Cathedral 66
Kankakee Valley 40, Kouts 36
Knightstown 34, Hagerstown 28
LaVille 49, S. Bend Trinity 9
Lapel 71, Northeastern 54
Lawrence Central 50, Westfield 37
Leo 46, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 42
Lowell 55, E. Chicago Central 43
Maconaquah 49, Manchester 45
Madison-Grant 41, Cowan 28
Merrillville 73, Concord 30
Monroe Central 51, Muncie Burris 18
Mooresville 45, Franklin Central 38
N. Central (Farmersburg) 61, Clay City 49
New Washington 42, Christian Academy 32
NorthWood 35, Rochester 20
Northwestern 59, Tippecanoe Valley 50
Norwell 60, Angola 31
Owen Valley 43, Sullivan 39
Portage 57, N. Judson 35
Providence 40, Madison Shawe 35
River Forest 42, N. Newton 38
Rushville 48, S. Dearborn 31
Shakamak 49, Cloverdale 10
Tipton 58, Indpls Park Tudor 31
Twin Lakes 62, Delphi 29
Union City 61, New Castle 58
Wabash 68, Marion 38
Warsaw 69, LaPorte 7
Whitko 40, Churubusco 27
Wood Memorial 59, Vincennes Rivet 38
Zionsville 64, Indpls Roncalli 44
Covenant (DeMotte) Tournament
Championship
Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 73, Heritage Christian 33
First Round
Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 64, Portage Christian 5
Heritage Christian 51, Calumet Christian 35
Third Place
Calumet Christian 46, Portage Christian 31
Fishers-HSE Classic
Fishers 73, Columbus East 46
Fishers 73, Elkhart 45
Hamilton Southeastern 81, Elkhart 41
Hamilton Southeastern 94, Columbus East 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Hebron vs. Andrean, ppd.
Indpls Chatard vs. Gibson Southern, ppd.