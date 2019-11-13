11/12 Girls Basketball Recap

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 3A no. 10 Bishop Luers bested Angola 3A no. 13 Angola to headline girls basketball action in northeast Indiana on Tuesday night.

Luers improves to 2-0 on the season while Angola is now 0-1.

Luers was led by Lydia Reimbold with 22 points and 8 rebounds. Angola was paced by Kayla Fenstermaker with 14 points and Hanna Knoll with 13.

By The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

Anderson Prep Academy 41, Muncie Burris 32

Argos 42, Triton 22

Avon 59, Indpls Pike 46

Bethany Christian 34, Jimtown 33

Bloomington South 70, Edgewood 22

Blue River 76, Centerville 13

Borden 41, Christian Academy 36

Bremen 46, LaVille 13

Brownsburg 56, Plainfield 40

Columbus East 75, Batesville 34

Columbus North 40, New Albany 28

DeKalb 67, Ft. Wayne North 19

E. Central 60, Franklin Co. 25

Eastside 45, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 32

Edinburgh 86, Indpls Lutheran 36

Franklin 56, Southport 45

Fremont 45, Lakewood Park 26

Ft. Wayne Concordia 32, Bellmont 30

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 46, E. Noble 25

Ft. Wayne Luers 61, Angola 48

Goshen 46, Lakeland 20

Huntington North 49, Ft. Wayne Snider 35

Lawrence North 95, Zionsville 45

Manchester 56, Cass 26

Marion 36, Oak Hill 31

Michigan City Marquette 63, S. Bend Career Academy 25

Mishawaka Marian 67, Plymouth 55

Monrovia 64, Indpls Herron 20

N. Montgomery 54, Elwood 28

NorthWood 65, Mishawaka 16

Northwestern 70, Noblesville 51

Oregon-Davis 82, Elkhart Christian 43

Peru 48, Caston 38

Salem 68, Crawford Co. 23

Scottsburg 54, New Washington 45

Switzerland Co. 57, S. Dearborn 37

Terre Haute South 69, W. Vigo 52

Tippecanoe Valley 52, Culver Academy 18

Traders Point Christian 38, Providence Cristo Rey 36, OT

Tri 46, Morristown 31

University 64, Oldenburg 23

Westfield 57, Tri-West 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)

Blackford vs. Ft. Wayne Wayne, ppd. to Nov 14th.

Carroll (Flora) vs. Twin Lakes, ppd. to Nov 13th.

Central Noble vs. Whitko, ppd.

Concord vs. Elkhart Central, ppd.

Delphi vs. W. Central, ppd. to Nov 14th.

Dubois vs. N. Knox, ppd. to Nov 21st.

Eastern (Greene) vs. Loogootee, ppd.

Eastern (Greentown) vs. Eastbrook, ppd.

Fairfield vs. Wawasee, ppd. to Nov 26th.

Gibson Southern vs. Castle, ppd. to Nov 14th.

Highland vs. Hanover Central, ppd.

Illiana Christian, Ill. vs. Michigan City, ppd. to Nov 13th.

Liberty Christian vs. Southern Wells, ppd.

N. Putnam vs. Crawfordsville, ppd. to Nov 13th.

New Castle vs. Pendleton Hts., ppd.

Norwell vs. Mississinewa, ppd.

S. Knox vs. Washington, ppd. to Nov 13th.

S. Putnam vs. Parke Heritage, ppd. to Jan 11th.

Southmont vs. N. Vermillion, ppd.

Southwood vs. Pioneer, ppd. to Nov 14th.

Vincennes vs. Ev. North, ppd. to Nov 13th.

W. Noble vs. Columbia City, ppd. to Nov 13th.

Western Boone vs. Rossville, ppd.

Western vs. Northfield, ppd. to Nov 13th.

Winamac vs. Westville, ppd.