11/12 Girls Basketball Recap

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 3A no. 10 Bishop Luers bested Angola 3A no. 13 Angola to headline girls basketball action in northeast Indiana on Tuesday night.
Luers improves to 2-0 on the season while Angola is now 0-1.
Luers was led by Lydia Reimbold with 22 points and 8 rebounds. Angola was paced by Kayla Fenstermaker with 14 points and Hanna Knoll with 13.
By The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Anderson Prep Academy 41, Muncie Burris 32
Argos 42, Triton 22
Avon 59, Indpls Pike 46
Bethany Christian 34, Jimtown 33
Bloomington South 70, Edgewood 22
Blue River 76, Centerville 13
Borden 41, Christian Academy 36
Bremen 46, LaVille 13
Brownsburg 56, Plainfield 40
Columbus East 75, Batesville 34
Columbus North 40, New Albany 28
DeKalb 67, Ft. Wayne North 19
E. Central 60, Franklin Co. 25
Eastside 45, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 32
Edinburgh 86, Indpls Lutheran 36
Franklin 56, Southport 45
Fremont 45, Lakewood Park 26
Ft. Wayne Concordia 32, Bellmont 30
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 46, E. Noble 25
Ft. Wayne Luers 61, Angola 48
Goshen 46, Lakeland 20
Huntington North 49, Ft. Wayne Snider 35
Lawrence North 95, Zionsville 45
Manchester 56, Cass 26
Marion 36, Oak Hill 31
Michigan City Marquette 63, S. Bend Career Academy 25
Mishawaka Marian 67, Plymouth 55
Monrovia 64, Indpls Herron 20
N. Montgomery 54, Elwood 28
NorthWood 65, Mishawaka 16
Northwestern 70, Noblesville 51
Oregon-Davis 82, Elkhart Christian 43
Peru 48, Caston 38
Salem 68, Crawford Co. 23
Scottsburg 54, New Washington 45
Switzerland Co. 57, S. Dearborn 37
Terre Haute South 69, W. Vigo 52
Tippecanoe Valley 52, Culver Academy 18
Traders Point Christian 38, Providence Cristo Rey 36, OT
Tri 46, Morristown 31
University 64, Oldenburg 23
Westfield 57, Tri-West 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)
Blackford vs. Ft. Wayne Wayne, ppd. to Nov 14th.
Carroll (Flora) vs. Twin Lakes, ppd. to Nov 13th.
Central Noble vs. Whitko, ppd.
Concord vs. Elkhart Central, ppd.
Delphi vs. W. Central, ppd. to Nov 14th.
Dubois vs. N. Knox, ppd. to Nov 21st.
Eastern (Greene) vs. Loogootee, ppd.
Eastern (Greentown) vs. Eastbrook, ppd.
Fairfield vs. Wawasee, ppd. to Nov 26th.
Gibson Southern vs. Castle, ppd. to Nov 14th.
Highland vs. Hanover Central, ppd.
Illiana Christian, Ill. vs. Michigan City, ppd. to Nov 13th.
Liberty Christian vs. Southern Wells, ppd.
N. Putnam vs. Crawfordsville, ppd. to Nov 13th.
New Castle vs. Pendleton Hts., ppd.
Norwell vs. Mississinewa, ppd.
S. Knox vs. Washington, ppd. to Nov 13th.
S. Putnam vs. Parke Heritage, ppd. to Jan 11th.
Southmont vs. N. Vermillion, ppd.
Southwood vs. Pioneer, ppd. to Nov 14th.
Vincennes vs. Ev. North, ppd. to Nov 13th.
W. Noble vs. Columbia City, ppd. to Nov 13th.
Western Boone vs. Rossville, ppd.
Western vs. Northfield, ppd. to Nov 13th.
Winamac vs. Westville, ppd.