FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll won its first-ever regional title with a 21-20 nail-biter in 6A, Snider staged a triumphant comeback to beat Mishawaka in 5A, Columbia City’s dream season came to an end in 4A with a loss to Kokomo, Bishop Luers secured the program’s 21st regional title with a win over Bluffton in the “Game of the Week,” while Adams Central rolled to a 1A regional title Friday night on the Highlight Zone!