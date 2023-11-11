LEO-CEDARVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Blackhawk Christian (3-1) girls basketball topped previously unbeaten Leo (4-1) in a 52-49 win on Saturday. Allie Boyer and Ema Cline led the way, leading the Braves with 25 and 19 points, respectively.

Meanwhile, Northrop, Snider and Homestead earned wins as SAC play tipped off on Saturday. Scroll below for a complete scoreboard from Saturday’s girls basketball action.

Bedford N. Lawrence 72, Mitchell 9

Bellmont 51, Ft. Wayne North 30

Bloomington North 74, Brown Co. 45

Bluffton 46, E. Noble 43

Brownsburg 57, Indpls Ben Davis 54

Brownstown 53, Paoli 41

Carmel 62, Huntington North 34

Cass 41, Tri-Central 25

Culver Academy 31, Peru 30

Eastbrook 75, Southern Wells 31

Eastern (Greene) 57, Shoals 15

Evansville Harrison 53, Boonville 44

Fairfield 40, Goshen 24

Frankton 81, Muncie Central 25

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 52, Leo 49

Ft. Wayne Northrop 57, Ft. Wayne Concordia 33

Ft. Wayne South 50, New Haven 37

Gibson Southern 69, Indpls Chatard 58

Greenfield 48, Guerin Catholic 36

Hamilton Hts. 53, Jay Co. 41

Henryville 41, Switzerland Co. 22

Heritage Hills 43, Jasper 41

Homestead 73, Ft. Wayne Wayne 40

Indian Creek 86, Monrovia 42

Indpls Pike 57, Indpls Perry Meridian 31

Indy Brebeuf 48, Purdue Polytechnic 43

Jac-Cen-Del 41, S. Ripley 22

Jeffersonville 52, Anderson 44

Lafayette Harrison 57, Highland 23

Lawrence Central 59, Westfield 34

Linton 50, Edgewood 23

Lowell 57, East Chicago Central 21

Manchester 60, Maconaquah 53

Martinsville 42, North Vigo 31

Merrillville 61, Concord 36

Mishawaka 46, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 36

Monroe Central 68, Muncie Burris 9

Mooresville 51, Franklin Central 42

New Prairie 74, S. Central (Union Mills) 53

NorthWood 52, Rochester 28

Northridge 54, Norwell 53

Plymouth 58, Michigan City 39

Rossville 36, Fountain Central 27

Seymour 62, Greenwood 24

Shelbyville 66, Morristown 31

Southport 37, South Vigo 13

Southwestern (Hanover) 77, Crothersville 20

Tecumseh 49, Evansville Christian 46

Tri-Township 35, Tri-County 25

Twin Lakes 67, Delphi 37

Union City 50, New Castle 23

W. Washington 41, White River Valley 35

Wabash 50, Marion 17

Wapahani 59, Union (Modoc) 20

Whitko 53, Churubusco 46

Zionsville 63, Indpls Roncalli 48



Corydon Central Tournament

Championship

Borden 54, Washington 49

3th Place

Evansville Central 57, Corydon 33

7th Place

Vincennes Rivet 57, Rock Creek Academy 51

Semifinal

Borden 62, Corydon 49

Washington 57, Evansville Central 48

Consolation

Crawford Co. 65, Rock Creek Academy 54

New Albany 56, Vincennes Rivet 45

DeMotte Christian Tournament

Championship

DeMotte Christian 37, Calumet Christian 34

First Round

Calumet Christian 43, Heritage Christian 30

DeMotte Christian 49, Portage Christian 5

Fishers-HSE Classic

Fishers 41, Elkhart 25

Fishers 66, Columbus East 29

Hamilton Southeastern 65, Columbus East 28

Hamilton Southeastern 68, Elkhart 37

Southridge Tournament

Championship

Lanesville 30, Southridge 21

3rd Place

N. Central (Farmersburg) 52, Madison Shawe 27

First Round

Lanesville 51, N. Central (Farmersburg) 50

Southridge 45, Madison Shawe 29