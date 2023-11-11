LEO-CEDARVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Blackhawk Christian (3-1) girls basketball topped previously unbeaten Leo (4-1) in a 52-49 win on Saturday. Allie Boyer and Ema Cline led the way, leading the Braves with 25 and 19 points, respectively.
Meanwhile, Northrop, Snider and Homestead earned wins as SAC play tipped off on Saturday. Scroll below for a complete scoreboard from Saturday’s girls basketball action.
Bedford N. Lawrence 72, Mitchell 9
Bellmont 51, Ft. Wayne North 30
Bloomington North 74, Brown Co. 45
Bluffton 46, E. Noble 43
Brownsburg 57, Indpls Ben Davis 54
Brownstown 53, Paoli 41
Carmel 62, Huntington North 34
Cass 41, Tri-Central 25
Culver Academy 31, Peru 30
Eastbrook 75, Southern Wells 31
Eastern (Greene) 57, Shoals 15
Evansville Harrison 53, Boonville 44
Fairfield 40, Goshen 24
Frankton 81, Muncie Central 25
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 52, Leo 49
Ft. Wayne Northrop 57, Ft. Wayne Concordia 33
Ft. Wayne South 50, New Haven 37
Gibson Southern 69, Indpls Chatard 58
Greenfield 48, Guerin Catholic 36
Hamilton Hts. 53, Jay Co. 41
Henryville 41, Switzerland Co. 22
Heritage Hills 43, Jasper 41
Homestead 73, Ft. Wayne Wayne 40
Indian Creek 86, Monrovia 42
Indpls Pike 57, Indpls Perry Meridian 31
Indy Brebeuf 48, Purdue Polytechnic 43
Jac-Cen-Del 41, S. Ripley 22
Jeffersonville 52, Anderson 44
Lafayette Harrison 57, Highland 23
Lawrence Central 59, Westfield 34
Linton 50, Edgewood 23
Lowell 57, East Chicago Central 21
Manchester 60, Maconaquah 53
Martinsville 42, North Vigo 31
Merrillville 61, Concord 36
Mishawaka 46, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 36
Monroe Central 68, Muncie Burris 9
Mooresville 51, Franklin Central 42
New Prairie 74, S. Central (Union Mills) 53
NorthWood 52, Rochester 28
Northridge 54, Norwell 53
Plymouth 58, Michigan City 39
Rossville 36, Fountain Central 27
Seymour 62, Greenwood 24
Shelbyville 66, Morristown 31
Southport 37, South Vigo 13
Southwestern (Hanover) 77, Crothersville 20
Tecumseh 49, Evansville Christian 46
Tri-Township 35, Tri-County 25
Twin Lakes 67, Delphi 37
Union City 50, New Castle 23
W. Washington 41, White River Valley 35
Wabash 50, Marion 17
Wapahani 59, Union (Modoc) 20
Whitko 53, Churubusco 46
Zionsville 63, Indpls Roncalli 48
Corydon Central Tournament
Championship
Borden 54, Washington 49
3th Place
Evansville Central 57, Corydon 33
7th Place
Vincennes Rivet 57, Rock Creek Academy 51
Semifinal
Borden 62, Corydon 49
Washington 57, Evansville Central 48
Consolation
Crawford Co. 65, Rock Creek Academy 54
New Albany 56, Vincennes Rivet 45
DeMotte Christian Tournament
Championship
DeMotte Christian 37, Calumet Christian 34
First Round
Calumet Christian 43, Heritage Christian 30
DeMotte Christian 49, Portage Christian 5
Fishers-HSE Classic
Fishers 41, Elkhart 25
Fishers 66, Columbus East 29
Hamilton Southeastern 65, Columbus East 28
Hamilton Southeastern 68, Elkhart 37
Southridge Tournament
Championship
Lanesville 30, Southridge 21
3rd Place
N. Central (Farmersburg) 52, Madison Shawe 27
First Round
Lanesville 51, N. Central (Farmersburg) 50
Southridge 45, Madison Shawe 29