FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana All-Star candidate Renna Schwieterman led Jay County with 27 points in a convincing 74-20 win over South Side to open the season.

Molly Muhlenkamp also finished in double figures for the Patriots, with Gabi Bilbrey, Mabrey McIntire and Sophie Saxman also playing key roles in the win for Jay County.

Thursday AP Scoreboard:

Borden 52, Clarksville 18

Central Noble 52, E. Noble 18

Clinton Central 61, Elwood 16

Columbia City 61, Whitko 20

Dubois 57, N. Daviess 18

Elkhart 64, Jimtown 20

Forest Park 57, Springs Valley 28

Franklin Central 62, Whiteland 51

Frontier 62, N. Montgomery 37

Indpls Roncalli 46, Covenant Christian 34

Indpls Scecina 59, Christel House Manual 11

Jay Co. 74, Ft. Wayne South 20

Lakeland 53, Lakewood Park 40

Lawrence North 51, Mooresville 35

N. Central (Farmersburg) 70, Washington Catholic 32

S. Decatur 65, Morristown 46

Southmont 36, Fountain Central 20

Tipton 30, Tri-Central 28

Tri 53, Greenfield 39

Triton Central 78, Cascade 53

Union (Dugger) 58, Bloomington Lighthouse 48

Vincennes Rivet 47, Eastern (Greene) 24

Wabash 56, Mississinewa 36

Warsaw 72, Tippecanoe Valley 36

Western Boone 53, Monrovia 49

White River Valley 55, W. Vigo 48

Banks of Wabash Tournament=

First Round=

Parke Heritage 36, N. Vermillion 26

Riverton Parke 58, S. Vermillion 15