FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana All-Star candidate Renna Schwieterman led Jay County with 27 points in a convincing 74-20 win over South Side to open the season.
Molly Muhlenkamp also finished in double figures for the Patriots, with Gabi Bilbrey, Mabrey McIntire and Sophie Saxman also playing key roles in the win for Jay County.
Thursday AP Scoreboard:
Borden 52, Clarksville 18
Central Noble 52, E. Noble 18
Clinton Central 61, Elwood 16
Columbia City 61, Whitko 20
Dubois 57, N. Daviess 18
Elkhart 64, Jimtown 20
Forest Park 57, Springs Valley 28
Franklin Central 62, Whiteland 51
Frontier 62, N. Montgomery 37
Indpls Roncalli 46, Covenant Christian 34
Indpls Scecina 59, Christel House Manual 11
Jay Co. 74, Ft. Wayne South 20
Lakeland 53, Lakewood Park 40
Lawrence North 51, Mooresville 35
N. Central (Farmersburg) 70, Washington Catholic 32
S. Decatur 65, Morristown 46
Southmont 36, Fountain Central 20
Tipton 30, Tri-Central 28
Tri 53, Greenfield 39
Triton Central 78, Cascade 53
Union (Dugger) 58, Bloomington Lighthouse 48
Vincennes Rivet 47, Eastern (Greene) 24
Wabash 56, Mississinewa 36
Warsaw 72, Tippecanoe Valley 36
Western Boone 53, Monrovia 49
White River Valley 55, W. Vigo 48
Banks of Wabash Tournament=
First Round=
Parke Heritage 36, N. Vermillion 26
Riverton Parke 58, S. Vermillion 15