11/1 Inside The Zone – Sectional Finals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sectional title games are upon us this coming Friday night and Justin Kenny of Optimum Performance Sports and WANE sports director Glenn Marini break down all the area match-up in an all-new edition of “Inside The Zone!”

Taking center stage with be a 2A showdown as second-ranked Bishop Luers hosts no. 4 Eastside in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.” Also set to be featured on Friday, Snider at Bishop Dwenger, Warsaw at Carroll, Leo at Northridge, Wayne at Mississinewa, Norwell at Peru, and Triton at Adams Central.