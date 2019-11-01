11/1 Highlight Zone Prep Football Scoreboard

6A Sectional 2
Portage — Penn —
Warsaw — Chesterton —

6A Sectionl 3
Carroll — Snider —
Homestead — Noblesville —

5A Sectional 11
Northrop — Goshen —
Bishop Dwenger — North Side —

4A Sectional 19
DeKalb — East Noble —
NorthWood — Leo —

4A Sectional 20
Mississinewa — Huntington North —
Marion — New Haven —

3A Sectional 26
Mishawaka Marian — West Noble —

3A Sectional 27
Norwell — Concordia —
Heritage — Peru —

2A Sectional 35
Prairie Heights — Fairfield —
Bishop Luers — Eastside —

2A Sectional 36
Tipton — Eastbrook —
Eastern (Greentown) — Alexandria —

1A Sectional 43
Union City — Madison-Grant —
Monroe Central — Adams Central —

1A Sectional 44
Southwood — Northfield —
North Miami — Adams Central —

