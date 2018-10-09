10/9 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll
Class 6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Warren Central (16) 8-0 320 1
2. Brownsburg - 8-0 280 2
3. Penn - 7-1 236 5
4. Carmel - 6-2 168 4
5. Indpls N. Central - 6-2 166 6
6. Lafayette Jeff - 7-1 162 7
7. Columbus North - 7-1 120 9
8. Center Grove - 5-3 108 8
(tie) Avon - 6-2 108 3
10. Valparaiso - 6-2 48 10
Others receiving votes: Ft. Wayne Snider 30. Southport 6. Warsaw 4. Indpls Ben Davis 4.
Class 5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. New Palestine (16) 8-0 320 1
2. Decatur Central - 7-1 276 2
3. Columbus East - 6-2 212 4
4. Bedford N. Lawrence - 7-1 194 5
5. Michigan City - 6-2 188 7
6. Whiteland - 6-2 150 8
7. Indpls Cathedral - 4-4 130 6
8. Martinsville - 6-2 122 3
9. Zionsville - 4-4 80 NR
10. Castle - 5-3 32 NR
Others receiving votes: New Albany 22. Elkhart Central 18. Seymour 8. Bloomington South 6. Bloomington North 2.
Class 4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. NorthWood (9) 8-0 282 2
2. E. Central (3) 7-1 236 3
3. Marion (2) 8-0 220 5
4. Mishawaka (2) 7-1 202 4
5. Angola - 8-0 184 7
6. Ft. Wayne Dwenger - 7-1 178 1
7. Mooresville - 7-1 134 10
8. Ev. Central - 7-1 88 8
9. Northview - 8-0 74 9
10. Boonville - 8-0 66 NR
Others receiving votes: Mississinewa 28. Lowell 26. Hobart 16. Pendleton Hts. 10. Ev. Reitz 8. New Prairie 6. Delta 2.
Class 3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Ev. Memorial (13) 8-0 312 1
2. W. Lafayette (3) 8-0 290 2
3. Heritage Hills - 8-0 224 4
4. Andrean - 7-1 204 5
5. Indpls Chatard - 6-2 174 3
6. Indpls Brebeuf - 6-2 168 7
7. Brownstown - 7-1 102 8
8. Gibson Southern - 7-1 74 9
9. Ft. Wayne Luers - 5-3 66 10
10. Guerin Catholic - 5-3 46 6
Others receiving votes: Greencastle 30. Vincennes 26. Batesville 18. Charlestown 10. Mishawaka Marian 10. Ft. Wayne Concordia 4. Jimtown 2.
Class 2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Western Boone (14) 8-0 314 1
2. Tipton (2) 8-0 258 2
3. Indpls Scecina - 7-1 242 3
4. Whiting - 8-0 200 5
5. Triton Central - 7-1 148 6
(tie) Eastbrook - 7-1 148 7
7. Paoli - 8-0 114 8
8. Shenandoah - 7-1 92 9
9. Bremen - 7-1 88 4
10. Southridge - 6-2 70 10
Others receiving votes: Delphi 52. Ev. Mater Dei 16. Rochester 10. Eastern (Greentown) 6. Woodlan 2.
Class 1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Pioneer (16) 8-0 320 1
2. Adams Central - 8-0 280 2
3. Southwood - 8-0 256 4
4. Sheridan - 7-1 202 5
5. Churubusco - 7-1 164 3
6. N. Central (Farmersburg) - 6-1 152 6
7. Monroe Central - 7-1 102 7
8. S. Adams - 6-2 80 8
9. Covenant Christian - 8-0 62 10
10. N. Vermillion - 7-1 48 NR
Others receiving votes: Indpls Lutheran 32. Lafayette Catholic 18. W. Washington 16. LaVille 10. Fountain Central 8. Eastern Greene 6. Parke Heritage 4.