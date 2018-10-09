10/9 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

Copyright by WANE - All rights reserved



Class 6A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Warren Central (16) 8-0 320 1

2. Brownsburg - 8-0 280 2

3. Penn - 7-1 236 5

4. Carmel - 6-2 168 4

5. Indpls N. Central - 6-2 166 6

6. Lafayette Jeff - 7-1 162 7

7. Columbus North - 7-1 120 9

8. Center Grove - 5-3 108 8

(tie) Avon - 6-2 108 3

10. Valparaiso - 6-2 48 10

Others receiving votes: Ft. Wayne Snider 30. Southport 6. Warsaw 4. Indpls Ben Davis 4.



Class 5A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. New Palestine (16) 8-0 320 1

2. Decatur Central - 7-1 276 2

3. Columbus East - 6-2 212 4

4. Bedford N. Lawrence - 7-1 194 5

5. Michigan City - 6-2 188 7

6. Whiteland - 6-2 150 8

7. Indpls Cathedral - 4-4 130 6

8. Martinsville - 6-2 122 3

9. Zionsville - 4-4 80 NR

10. Castle - 5-3 32 NR

Others receiving votes: New Albany 22. Elkhart Central 18. Seymour 8. Bloomington South 6. Bloomington North 2.



Class 4A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. NorthWood (9) 8-0 282 2

2. E. Central (3) 7-1 236 3

3. Marion (2) 8-0 220 5

4. Mishawaka (2) 7-1 202 4

5. Angola - 8-0 184 7

6. Ft. Wayne Dwenger - 7-1 178 1

7. Mooresville - 7-1 134 10

8. Ev. Central - 7-1 88 8

9. Northview - 8-0 74 9

10. Boonville - 8-0 66 NR

Others receiving votes: Mississinewa 28. Lowell 26. Hobart 16. Pendleton Hts. 10. Ev. Reitz 8. New Prairie 6. Delta 2.



Class 3A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Ev. Memorial (13) 8-0 312 1

2. W. Lafayette (3) 8-0 290 2

3. Heritage Hills - 8-0 224 4

4. Andrean - 7-1 204 5

5. Indpls Chatard - 6-2 174 3

6. Indpls Brebeuf - 6-2 168 7

7. Brownstown - 7-1 102 8

8. Gibson Southern - 7-1 74 9

9. Ft. Wayne Luers - 5-3 66 10

10. Guerin Catholic - 5-3 46 6

Others receiving votes: Greencastle 30. Vincennes 26. Batesville 18. Charlestown 10. Mishawaka Marian 10. Ft. Wayne Concordia 4. Jimtown 2.



Class 2A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Western Boone (14) 8-0 314 1

2. Tipton (2) 8-0 258 2

3. Indpls Scecina - 7-1 242 3

4. Whiting - 8-0 200 5

5. Triton Central - 7-1 148 6

(tie) Eastbrook - 7-1 148 7

7. Paoli - 8-0 114 8

8. Shenandoah - 7-1 92 9

9. Bremen - 7-1 88 4

10. Southridge - 6-2 70 10

Others receiving votes: Delphi 52. Ev. Mater Dei 16. Rochester 10. Eastern (Greentown) 6. Woodlan 2.



Class 1A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Pioneer (16) 8-0 320 1

2. Adams Central - 8-0 280 2

3. Southwood - 8-0 256 4

4. Sheridan - 7-1 202 5

5. Churubusco - 7-1 164 3

6. N. Central (Farmersburg) - 6-1 152 6

7. Monroe Central - 7-1 102 7

8. S. Adams - 6-2 80 8

9. Covenant Christian - 8-0 62 10

10. N. Vermillion - 7-1 48 NR

Others receiving votes: Indpls Lutheran 32. Lafayette Catholic 18. W. Washington 16. LaVille 10. Fountain Central 8. Eastern Greene 6. Parke Heritage 4.