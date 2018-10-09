High School Sports

10/9 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

Posted: Oct 09, 2018 07:58 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 09, 2018 07:58 PM EDT

                                    
Class 6A
Rank-School                      FPV          Rcd    TP      Pvs
1.  Warren  Central            (16)      8-0    320    1     
2.  Brownsburg                      -          8-0    280    2     
3.  Penn                                  -          7-1    236    5     
4.  Carmel                              -          6-2    168    4     
5.  Indpls  N.  Central        -          6-2    166    6     
6.  Lafayette  Jeff              -          7-1    162    7     
7.  Columbus  North              -          7-1    120    9     
8.  Center  Grove                  -          5-3    108    8     
(tie)  Avon                            -          6-2    108    3     
10.  Valparaiso                    -          6-2    48      10   
   Others receiving votes: Ft. Wayne Snider 30. Southport 6. Warsaw 4. Indpls Ben Davis 4.
                                             
Class 5A
Rank-School                          FPV          Rcd    TP      Pvs
1.  New  Palestine                  (16)      8-0    320    1     
2.  Decatur  Central                -          7-1    276    2     
3.  Columbus  East                    -          6-2    212    4     
4.  Bedford  N.  Lawrence        -          7-1    194    5     
5.  Michigan  City                    -          6-2    188    7     
6.  Whiteland                            -          6-2    150    8     
7.  Indpls  Cathedral              -          4-4    130    6     
8.  Martinsville                      -          6-2    122    3     
9.  Zionsville                          -          4-4    80      NR   
10.  Castle                                -          5-3    32      NR   
   Others receiving votes: New Albany 22. Elkhart Central 18. Seymour 8. Bloomington South 6. Bloomington North 2.
                                         
Class 4A
Rank-School                      FPV        Rcd    TP      Pvs
1.  NorthWood                      (9)      8-0    282    2     
2.  E.  Central                    (3)      7-1    236    3     
3.  Marion                            (2)      8-0    220    5     
4.  Mishawaka                      (2)      7-1    202    4     
5.  Angola                              -        8-0    184    7     
6.  Ft.  Wayne  Dwenger        -        7-1    178    1     
7.  Mooresville                    -        7-1    134    10   
8.  Ev.  Central                    -        7-1    88      8     
9.  Northview                        -        8-0    74      9     
10.  Boonville                      -        8-0    66      NR   
   Others receiving votes: Mississinewa 28. Lowell 26. Hobart 16. Pendleton Hts. 10. Ev. Reitz 8. New Prairie 6. Delta 2.
                                       
Class 3A
Rank-School                    FPV          Rcd    TP      Pvs
1.  Ev.  Memorial              (13)      8-0    312    1     
2.  W.  Lafayette              (3)        8-0    290    2     
3.  Heritage  Hills            -          8-0    224    4     
4.  Andrean                          -          7-1    204    5     
5.  Indpls  Chatard            -          6-2    174    3     
6.  Indpls  Brebeuf            -          6-2    168    7     
7.  Brownstown                    -          7-1    102    8     
8.  Gibson  Southern          -          7-1    74      9     
9.  Ft.  Wayne  Luers          -          5-3    66      10   
10.  Guerin  Catholic        -          5-3    46      6     
   Others receiving votes: Greencastle 30. Vincennes 26. Batesville 18. Charlestown 10. Mishawaka Marian 10. Ft. Wayne Concordia 4. Jimtown 2.
                                   
Class 2A
Rank-School                FPV          Rcd    TP      Pvs
1.  Western  Boone        (14)      8-0    314    1     
2.  Tipton                      (2)        8-0    258    2     
3.  Indpls  Scecina        -          7-1    242    3     
4.  Whiting                      -          8-0    200    5     
5.  Triton  Central        -          7-1    148    6     
(tie)  Eastbrook            -          7-1    148    7     
7.  Paoli                          -          8-0    114    8     
8.  Shenandoah                -          7-1    92      9     
9.  Bremen                        -          7-1    88      4     
10.  Southridge              -          6-2    70      10   
   Others receiving votes: Delphi 52. Ev. Mater Dei 16. Rochester 10. Eastern (Greentown) 6. Woodlan 2.
                                                         
Class 1A
Rank-School                                      FPV          Rcd    TP      Pvs
1.  Pioneer                                          (16)      8-0    320    1     
2.  Adams  Central                                -          8-0    280    2     
3.  Southwood                                        -          8-0    256    4     
4.  Sheridan                                          -          7-1    202    5     
5.  Churubusco                                      -          7-1    164    3     
6.  N.  Central  (Farmersburg)          -          6-1    152    6     
7.  Monroe  Central                              -          7-1    102    7     
8.  S.  Adams                                          -          6-2    80      8     
9.  Covenant  Christian                      -          8-0    62      10   
10.  N.  Vermillion                              -          7-1    48      NR   
   Others receiving votes: Indpls Lutheran 32. Lafayette Catholic 18. W. Washington 16. LaVille 10. Fountain Central 8. Eastern Greene 6. Parke Heritage 4.

 

