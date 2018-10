Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The NECC & NE8 titles have already been decided, but the SAC & ACAC titles are still up for grabs as we enter the final week of the regular season!

10/8 Inside The Zone - SAC Week 9...

10/8 Inside The Zone - NE8 Week 9...