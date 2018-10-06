High School Sports

10/5 Play of the Week - Week Eight

By:

Posted: Oct 05, 2018 11:56 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 06, 2018 12:47 AM EDT

10/5 Play of the Week - Week Eight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The Highlight Zone "Play of the Week" for week eight of the high school football season goes to Travis Gardner of Heritage High School as the Patriots top Southern Wells, 27-7.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local