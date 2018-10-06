High School Sports

10/5 Highlight Zone - Week Eight

By:

Posted: Oct 05, 2018 11:52 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 06, 2018 12:47 AM EDT

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Not so fast my friends. 

Bishop Dwenger had their sights on clinching their first SAC title since 2015, but Snider had something to say about that. The Panthers knock off the previously unbeaten Saints in the Highlight Zone Game of the Week, 21-13. Angola continued on with their perfect season over Garrett while Busco lost for the first on the year against West Noble. 

