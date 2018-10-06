10/5 Highlight Zone - Week Eight
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Not so fast my friends.
Bishop Dwenger had their sights on clinching their first SAC title since 2015, but Snider had something to say about that. The Panthers knock off the previously unbeaten Saints in the Highlight Zone Game of the Week, 21-13. Angola continued on with their perfect season over Garrett while Busco lost for the first on the year against West Noble.
