10/2 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

Copyright by WANE - All rights reserved

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, October 02, 2018, rating points and previous rankings:



Class 6A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Warren Central (16) 7-0 320 1

2. Brownsburg - 7-0 278 2

3. Avon - 6-1 234 3

4. Carmel - 6-1 218 T4

5. Penn - 6-1 196 T4

6. Indpls N. Central - 5-2 148 6

7. Lafayette Jeff - 6-1 130 7

8. Center Grove - 4-3 90 8

9. Columbus North - 6-1 80 9

10. Valparaiso - 5-2 20 NR

Others receiving votes: Warsaw 18. Indpls Ben Davis 16. Ft. Wayne Snider 8. Southport 4.



Class 5A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. New Palestine (16) 7-0 320 1

2. Decatur Central - 6-1 274 2

3. Martinsville - 6-1 210 4

4. Columbus East - 5-2 184 5

5. Bedford N. Lawrence - 6-1 182 6

6. Indpls Cathedral - 4-3 166 7

7. Michigan City - 5-2 162 T8

8. Whiteland - 5-2 122 3

9. Seymour - 5-2 34 NR

(tie) Elkhart Central - 4-3 34 NR

Others receiving votes: Zionsville 28. Lafayette Harrison 18. Castle 12. Bloomington South 4. Plainfield 4. Indpls Roncalli 4. New Albany 2.



Class 4A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Ft. Wayne Dwenger (13) 7-0 290 1

2. NorthWood (1) 7-0 254 2

3. E. Central - 6-1 218 4

4. Mishawaka (1) 6-1 192 5

5. Marion (1) 7-0 162 8

(tie) Lowell - 6-1 162 6

7. Angola - 7-0 158 7

8. Ev. Central - 6-1 88 3

9. Northview - 7-0 62 9

(tie) Mooresville - 6-1 62 NR

Others receiving votes: Boonville 58. Mississinewa 14. Pendleton Hts. 10. Hobart 10. Ft. Wayne Wayne 8. Delta 4. Ev. Reitz 4. S. Bend St. Joseph's 2. New Prairie 2.



Class 3A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Ev. Memorial (13) 7-0 310 2

2. W. Lafayette (3) 7-0 288 3

3. Indpls Chatard - 6-1 232 1

4. Heritage Hills - 7-0 230 4

5. Andrean - 6-1 176 5

6. Guerin Catholic - 5-2 122 6

7. Indpls Brebeuf - 5-2 112 8

8. Brownstown - 6-1 104 7

9. Gibson Southern - 5-2 52 10

10. Ft. Wayne Luers - 4-3 38 9

Others receiving votes: Greencastle 28. Vincennes 20. Maconaquah 20. Mishawaka Marian 8. Danville 6. Batesville 6. Charlestown 2. Ft. Wayne Concordia 2. Knox 2. Sullivan 2.



Class 2A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Western Boone (13) 7-0 312 1

2. Tipton (1) 7-0 250 3

3. Indpls Scecina - 6-1 230 4

4. Bremen (1) 7-0 200 5

5. Whiting - 7-0 152 7

6. Triton Central - 6-1 142 2

7. Eastbrook (1) 6-1 112 8

8. Paoli - 7-0 94 10

9. Shenandoah - 6-1 76 9

10. Southridge - 5-2 68 6

Others receiving votes: Eastern (Greentown) 42. Delphi 36. Ev. Mater Dei 30. Woodlan 14. Rochester 2.



Class 1A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Pioneer (16) 7-0 320 1

2. Adams Central - 7-0 252 2

3. Churubusco - 7-0 244 3

4. Southwood - 7-0 216 4

5. Sheridan - 6-1 182 5

6. N. Central (Farmersburg) - 6-1 126 6

7. Monroe Central - 6-1 96 7

8. S. Adams - 5-2 62 8

9. Eastern Greene - 5-1 60 9

10. Covenant Christian - 7-0 40 NR

Others receiving votes: Fountain Central 28. N. Vermillion 26. Indpls Lutheran 22. Traders Point Christian 20. Anderson Prep Academy 18. W. Washington 16. Parke Heritage 10. Lafayette Catholic 10. N. Daviess 8. LaVille 4.