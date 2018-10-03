High School Sports

10/2 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

Posted: Oct 02, 2018 05:30 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 02, 2018 09:37 PM EDT

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, October 02, 2018, rating points and previous rankings:
                                         
Class 6A
Rank-School                      FPV          Rcd    TP      Pvs
1.  Warren  Central            (16)      7-0    320    1     
2.  Brownsburg                      -          7-0    278    2     
3.  Avon                                  -          6-1    234    3     
4.  Carmel                              -          6-1    218    T4   
5.  Penn                                  -          6-1    196    T4   
6.  Indpls  N.  Central        -          5-2    148    6     
7.  Lafayette  Jeff              -          6-1    130    7     
8.  Center  Grove                  -          4-3    90      8     
9.  Columbus  North              -          6-1    80      9     
10.  Valparaiso                    -          5-2    20      NR   
   Others receiving votes: Warsaw 18. Indpls Ben Davis 16. Ft. Wayne Snider 8. Southport 4.
                                             
Class 5A
Rank-School                          FPV          Rcd    TP      Pvs
1.  New  Palestine                  (16)      7-0    320    1     
2.  Decatur  Central                -          6-1    274    2     
3.  Martinsville                      -          6-1    210    4     
4.  Columbus  East                    -          5-2    184    5     
5.  Bedford  N.  Lawrence        -          6-1    182    6     
6.  Indpls  Cathedral              -          4-3    166    7     
7.  Michigan  City                    -          5-2    162    T8   
8.  Whiteland                            -          5-2    122    3     
9.  Seymour                                -          5-2    34      NR   
(tie)  Elkhart  Central          -          4-3    34      NR   
   Others receiving votes: Zionsville 28. Lafayette Harrison 18. Castle 12. Bloomington South 4. Plainfield 4. Indpls Roncalli 4. New Albany 2.
                                         
Class 4A
Rank-School                      FPV          Rcd    TP      Pvs
1.  Ft.  Wayne  Dwenger      (13)      7-0    290    1     
2.  NorthWood                      (1)        7-0    254    2     
3.  E.  Central                      -          6-1    218    4     
4.  Mishawaka                      (1)        6-1    192    5     
5.  Marion                            (1)        7-0    162    8     
(tie)  Lowell                        -          6-1    162    6     
7.  Angola                              -          7-0    158    7     
8.  Ev.  Central                    -          6-1    88      3     
9.  Northview                        -          7-0    62      9     
(tie)  Mooresville              -          6-1    62      NR   
   Others receiving votes: Boonville 58. Mississinewa 14. Pendleton Hts. 10. Hobart 10. Ft. Wayne Wayne 8. Delta 4. Ev. Reitz 4. S. Bend St. Joseph's 2. New Prairie 2.
                                       
Class 3A
Rank-School                    FPV          Rcd    TP      Pvs
1.  Ev.  Memorial              (13)      7-0    310    2     
2.  W.  Lafayette              (3)        7-0    288    3     
3.  Indpls  Chatard            -          6-1    232    1     
4.  Heritage  Hills            -          7-0    230    4     
5.  Andrean                          -          6-1    176    5     
6.  Guerin  Catholic          -          5-2    122    6     
7.  Indpls  Brebeuf            -          5-2    112    8     
8.  Brownstown                    -          6-1    104    7     
9.  Gibson  Southern          -          5-2    52      10   
10.  Ft.  Wayne  Luers        -          4-3    38      9     
   Others receiving votes: Greencastle 28. Vincennes 20. Maconaquah 20. Mishawaka Marian 8. Danville 6. Batesville 6. Charlestown 2. Ft. Wayne Concordia 2. Knox 2. Sullivan 2.
                                   
Class 2A
Rank-School                FPV          Rcd    TP      Pvs
1.  Western  Boone        (13)      7-0    312    1     
2.  Tipton                      (1)        7-0    250    3     
3.  Indpls  Scecina        -          6-1    230    4     
4.  Bremen                      (1)        7-0    200    5     
5.  Whiting                      -          7-0    152    7     
6.  Triton  Central        -          6-1    142    2     
7.  Eastbrook                (1)        6-1    112    8     
8.  Paoli                          -          7-0    94      10   
9.  Shenandoah                -          6-1    76      9     
10.  Southridge              -          5-2    68      6     
   Others receiving votes: Eastern (Greentown) 42. Delphi 36. Ev. Mater Dei 30. Woodlan 14. Rochester 2.
                                                         
Class 1A
Rank-School                                      FPV          Rcd    TP      Pvs
1.  Pioneer                                          (16)      7-0    320    1     
2.  Adams  Central                                -          7-0    252    2     
3.  Churubusco                                      -          7-0    244    3     
4.  Southwood                                        -          7-0    216    4     
5.  Sheridan                                          -          6-1    182    5     
6.  N.  Central  (Farmersburg)          -          6-1    126    6     
7.  Monroe  Central                              -          6-1    96      7     
8.  S.  Adams                                          -          5-2    62      8     
9.  Eastern  Greene                              -          5-1    60      9     
10.  Covenant  Christian                    -          7-0    40      NR   
   Others receiving votes: Fountain Central 28. N. Vermillion 26. Indpls Lutheran 22. Traders Point Christian 20. Anderson Prep Academy 18. W. Washington 16. Parke Heritage 10. Lafayette Catholic 10. N. Daviess 8. LaVille 4.

 

