FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - We are getting down to the nitty gritty in conference races all around northeast Indiana and Justin Kenny of OPS and Glenn Marini of WANE-TV break down the week eight match-ups in this week's edition of "Inside The Zone!"

10/1 Inside The Zone - SAC week 8...

10/1 Inside The Zone - NE8 week 8...

10/1 Inside The Zone - ACAC week 8...