FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Several Carroll student-athletes are continuing their academic and athletic careers at the collegiate level after signing their letter of intent on Thursday afternoon.

In volleyball, outside hitter Ellie Frey signed with Grand Canyon University. Emory Guderian inked with Northern Kentucky University. Meanwhile, Aliyah Sailor signed with the University of Northwestern Ohio, Summer Hendershot is heading to Indiana University East and Lauren O’Neil is staying close to home at Manchester University.

In swimming, Natalie Marshall is heading down I-69 to compete with Ball State, while Kirsten Lee is continuing her swimming career with the Air Force Academy. On the boys side, Adam McCurdy is heading to the University of Cincinnati while Owen Dankert will swim at Cornell University.

Finally, golfer Donald Dimberio will stay close to home and compete with the University of Saint Francis.