FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The final Friday of the regular season is almost here and a handful of local conference races are coming down to the wire! Justin Kenny of Optimum Performance Sports helps us break it all down in an all-new edition of “Inside The Zone.”

The SAC will take center stage on Friday as Bishop Luers travels to Homestead in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.” The Knights clinched at least a share of the Victory Bell last Friday with a win over South Side, and, at 6-0 in conference play, the Knights can win the conference crown outright by beating the Spartans. Homestead, meanwhile, is looking to play the role of spoiler, and the Spartans have proven they can rise to the occasion – witness their week six overtime win against Snider.

