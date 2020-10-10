10/9 Gem Of The Night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Kam Johnson switched directions on fourth and two from the five yard line to scamper in for a touchdown as Concordia battled Carroll in week eight, bringing you your “Gem of the Night” courtesy of Peter Franklin Jewelers.
by: Glenn MariniPosted: / Updated:
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Kam Johnson switched directions on fourth and two from the five yard line to scamper in for a touchdown as Concordia battled Carroll in week eight, bringing you your “Gem of the Night” courtesy of Peter Franklin Jewelers.