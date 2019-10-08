10/8 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

by: Associated Press

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, October 08, 2019, rating points and previous rankings:

6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Avon (14) 7-0 316 1
  2. Lafayette Jeff (2) 7-0 256 2
  3. Homestead – 7-0 244 3
  4. Warren Central – 5-2 220 4
  5. Brownsburg – 5-2 208 5
  6. Ft. Wayne Snider – 6-1 138 8
  7. Indpls N. Central – 5-2 128 9
  8. Warsaw – 6-1 66 10
  9. Indpls Ben Davis – 4-3 58 NR
  10. Merrillville – 6-1 54 6
    Others receiving votes: Fishers 42. Hamilton Southeastern 12. Carmel 12. Center Grove 6.

5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. New Palestine (14) 7-0 298 1
  2. Valparaiso (1) 7-0 266 2
  3. Indpls Cathedral – 5-2 240 T3
  4. Ft. Wayne Dwenger – 6-1 216 5
  5. Franklin – 6-1 122 T9
  6. Decatur Central – 5-2 118 10
  7. Mishawaka – 5-2 96 NR
  8. Concord – 6-1 88 T3
  9. Elkhart Central – 6-1 72 NR
  10. Lafayette Harrison – 5-2 70 NR
    Others receiving votes: Bloomington North 28. Whiteland 16. Bloomington South 8. Floyd Central 6. Terre Haute South 4. Plainfield 2.

4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. New Prairie (11) 7-0 288 1
  2. E. Central (3) 7-0 254 2
  3. E. Noble (1) 7-0 230 4
  4. Marion – 6-1 186 6
  5. Plymouth – 6-1 162 8
  6. Ev. Central – 6-1 138 9
  7. Ev. Memorial – 6-1 136 3
  8. Mississinewa – 6-1 62 10
  9. Silver Creek – 7-0 42 NR
  10. Delta – 6-1 40 5
    Others receiving votes: Mooresville 38. NorthWood 28. Hammond Morton 20. DeKalb 14. Leo 10. Pendleton Hts. 2.

3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. W. Lafayette (8) 6-1 266 1
  2. Indpls Chatard (4) 6-1 258 2
  3. Heritage Hills (2) 7-0 244 3
  4. Mishawaka Marian (1) 7-0 214 4
  5. Brownstown – 7-0 178 5
  6. Indpls Brebeuf – 6-1 166 6
  7. Gibson Southern – 5-2 78 9
  8. Guerin Catholic – 5-2 78 10
  9. W. Noble – 7-0 60 NR
  10. Southridge – 6-1 52 7
    Others receiving votes: Lawrenceburg 26. Knox 20. Calumet 6. Yorktown 4.

2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Western Boone (9) 6-1 278 2
  2. Pioneer (1) 6-1 234 3
  3. Cass (2) 6-1 230 1
  4. Ev. Mater Dei (1) 5-2 178 5
  5. Heritage Christian – 6-1 174 4
  6. Linton – 6-1 150 6
  7. Boone Grove (1) 7-0 128 7
  8. Eastbrook (1) 5-2 96 9
  9. Indpls Scecina – 5-2 74 8
  10. Eastern (Greentown) – 7-0 48 T10
    Others receiving votes: Rensselaer 36. Eastern Hancock 14. LaVille 4. Andrean 2. Triton Central 2. N. Putnam 2.

1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Indpls Lutheran (12) 6-0 310 1
  2. S. Adams (4) 7-0 292 2
  3. Southwood – 7-0 244 4
  4. Adams Central – 6-1 188 5
  5. N. Vermillion – 6-1 184 7
  6. W. Washington – 7-0 178 6
  7. Parke Heritage – 6-1 122 3
  8. Churubusco – 6-1 106 8
  9. N. Decatur – 6-1 78 NR
  10. Lafayette Catholic – 4-3 46 NR
    Others receiving votes: Sheridan 6. Monroe Central 2. N. Daviess 2. Attica 2.

