10/8 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, October 08, 2019, rating points and previous rankings:
6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Avon (14) 7-0 316 1
- Lafayette Jeff (2) 7-0 256 2
- Homestead – 7-0 244 3
- Warren Central – 5-2 220 4
- Brownsburg – 5-2 208 5
- Ft. Wayne Snider – 6-1 138 8
- Indpls N. Central – 5-2 128 9
- Warsaw – 6-1 66 10
- Indpls Ben Davis – 4-3 58 NR
- Merrillville – 6-1 54 6
Others receiving votes: Fishers 42. Hamilton Southeastern 12. Carmel 12. Center Grove 6.
5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- New Palestine (14) 7-0 298 1
- Valparaiso (1) 7-0 266 2
- Indpls Cathedral – 5-2 240 T3
- Ft. Wayne Dwenger – 6-1 216 5
- Franklin – 6-1 122 T9
- Decatur Central – 5-2 118 10
- Mishawaka – 5-2 96 NR
- Concord – 6-1 88 T3
- Elkhart Central – 6-1 72 NR
- Lafayette Harrison – 5-2 70 NR
Others receiving votes: Bloomington North 28. Whiteland 16. Bloomington South 8. Floyd Central 6. Terre Haute South 4. Plainfield 2.
4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- New Prairie (11) 7-0 288 1
- E. Central (3) 7-0 254 2
- E. Noble (1) 7-0 230 4
- Marion – 6-1 186 6
- Plymouth – 6-1 162 8
- Ev. Central – 6-1 138 9
- Ev. Memorial – 6-1 136 3
- Mississinewa – 6-1 62 10
- Silver Creek – 7-0 42 NR
- Delta – 6-1 40 5
Others receiving votes: Mooresville 38. NorthWood 28. Hammond Morton 20. DeKalb 14. Leo 10. Pendleton Hts. 2.
3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- W. Lafayette (8) 6-1 266 1
- Indpls Chatard (4) 6-1 258 2
- Heritage Hills (2) 7-0 244 3
- Mishawaka Marian (1) 7-0 214 4
- Brownstown – 7-0 178 5
- Indpls Brebeuf – 6-1 166 6
- Gibson Southern – 5-2 78 9
- Guerin Catholic – 5-2 78 10
- W. Noble – 7-0 60 NR
- Southridge – 6-1 52 7
Others receiving votes: Lawrenceburg 26. Knox 20. Calumet 6. Yorktown 4.
2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Western Boone (9) 6-1 278 2
- Pioneer (1) 6-1 234 3
- Cass (2) 6-1 230 1
- Ev. Mater Dei (1) 5-2 178 5
- Heritage Christian – 6-1 174 4
- Linton – 6-1 150 6
- Boone Grove (1) 7-0 128 7
- Eastbrook (1) 5-2 96 9
- Indpls Scecina – 5-2 74 8
- Eastern (Greentown) – 7-0 48 T10
Others receiving votes: Rensselaer 36. Eastern Hancock 14. LaVille 4. Andrean 2. Triton Central 2. N. Putnam 2.
1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Indpls Lutheran (12) 6-0 310 1
- S. Adams (4) 7-0 292 2
- Southwood – 7-0 244 4
- Adams Central – 6-1 188 5
- N. Vermillion – 6-1 184 7
- W. Washington – 7-0 178 6
- Parke Heritage – 6-1 122 3
- Churubusco – 6-1 106 8
- N. Decatur – 6-1 78 NR
- Lafayette Catholic – 4-3 46 NR
Others receiving votes: Sheridan 6. Monroe Central 2. N. Daviess 2. Attica 2.