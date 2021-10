COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) — The Survivors Network for those Abused by Priests (SNAP) is reacting after charges are handed down for a priest accused of sexually abusing two teens.

Father David Huneck is facing six charges, two of which are felonies, stemming from two separate incidents where he allegedly offered alcohol and groped two teens in the house provided to him by Saint Paul of the Cross Catholic Church in Columbia City. He served as the pastor there as well as chaplain of Bishop Dwenger High School in Fort Wayne.