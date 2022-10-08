FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Late game heroics were needed in a pair of soccer sectional title games throughout northeast Indiana on Saturday. Both Homestead girls and Canterbury boys needed a goal in overtime to secure a trip to next week’s regional round.
Girls Soccer
Class 3A Sectional 6 at Carroll High School
DeKalb 0 Carroll 8 F
Class 3A Sectional 7 at Northrop High School
Warsaw 0 Homestead 1 F/OT
Class 2A Sectional 20 at NorthWood
NorthWood 5 Angola 0 F
Class 2A Sectional 22 at Culver Academy
Leo 4 Concordia 0 F
Class 2A Sectional 23 at Bellmont
Bellmont 1 Woodlan 0 F
Class A Sectional 39 at Eastbrook
Wabash 0 Eastbrook 1 F
Class A Sectional 40 at Canterbury
Lakewood Park Christian 0 Canterbury 1 F
Boys Soccer
Class 3A Sectional 6 at DeKalb
Snider 0 Carroll 2 F
Class 3A Sectional 7 at Warsaw
Warsaw 3 Homestead 0 F
Class 2A Sectional 20 at Angola
NorthWood 4 Angola 0 F
Class 2A Sectional 22 at Wabash
Manchester 0 Culver Academy 3 F
Class 2A Sectional 23 at Heritage
Canterbury 1 Heritage 0 F/OT
Class 2A Sectional 24 at Delta
Jay County 2 Eastbrook 0 F
Class A Sectional 36 at Central Noble
Blackhawk Christian 0 Westview 3 F