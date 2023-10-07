FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A dozen area high school soccer teams are kicking and screaming after winning a sectional championship on Saturday night!
A penalty kicks thriller between Leo and Bishop Dwenger headlined the girls’ slate of games. The Lions edged Bishop Dwenger, 3-1, to clinch their third straight sectional title.
On the boys side, 3A No. 19 Warsaw held off a second half rally by No. 20 Northrop to win their second straight sectional title.
Scroll below for a complete scoreboard from around northeast Indiana.
BOYS SOCCER
Class 3A
Sectional 6 at New Haven
Carroll 4 Snider 1
Sectional 7 at Huntington North
Warsaw 2 Northrop 1
Class 2A
Sectional 20 at NorthWood
NorthWood 1 West Noble 2
Sectional 22 at Concordia
Concordia 0 (4) Bishop Dwenger 0 (3) – Concordia advances on penalty kicks
Sectional 23 at Woodlan
Heritage 1 Leo 2
Sectional 24 at Mississinewa
Mississinewa 2 Jay County 1
Class A
Sectional 36 at Central Noble
Westview 2 Blackhawk Christian 1
GIRLS SOCCER
Class 3A
Sectional 6 at DeKalb
DeKalb 0 Carroll 7
Sectional 7 at Warsaw
Homestead 1 Northrop 2
Columbia City 3 Wayne 2
Northrop 7 Columbia City 1
Class 2A
Sectional 20 at Lakeland
NorthWood 2 Lakeland 0
Sectional 22 at Leo
Bishop Dwenger 1 (1) Leo 1 (3) – Leo advances on penalty kicks
Sectional 23 at Norwell
Bellmont 4 Heritage 0
Class A
Sectional 36 at Central Noble
Westview 4 Bethany Christian 1
Sectional 39 at Wabash
Manchester 0 Eastbrook 1
Sectional 40 at Blackhawk Christian
Canterbury 3 Blackhawk Christian 1