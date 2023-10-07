FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A dozen area high school soccer teams are kicking and screaming after winning a sectional championship on Saturday night!

A penalty kicks thriller between Leo and Bishop Dwenger headlined the girls’ slate of games. The Lions edged Bishop Dwenger, 3-1, to clinch their third straight sectional title.

On the boys side, 3A No. 19 Warsaw held off a second half rally by No. 20 Northrop to win their second straight sectional title.

Scroll below for a complete scoreboard from around northeast Indiana.

BOYS SOCCER

Class 3A

Sectional 6 at New Haven

Carroll 4 Snider 1

Sectional 7 at Huntington North

Warsaw 2 Northrop 1

Class 2A

Sectional 20 at NorthWood

NorthWood 1 West Noble 2

Sectional 22 at Concordia

Concordia 0 (4) Bishop Dwenger 0 (3) – Concordia advances on penalty kicks

Sectional 23 at Woodlan

Heritage 1 Leo 2

Sectional 24 at Mississinewa

Mississinewa 2 Jay County 1

Class A

Sectional 36 at Central Noble

Westview 2 Blackhawk Christian 1

GIRLS SOCCER

Class 3A

Sectional 6 at DeKalb

DeKalb 0 Carroll 7

Sectional 7 at Warsaw

Homestead 1 Northrop 2

Columbia City 3 Wayne 2

Northrop 7 Columbia City 1

Class 2A

Sectional 20 at Lakeland

NorthWood 2 Lakeland 0

Sectional 22 at Leo

Bishop Dwenger 1 (1) Leo 1 (3) – Leo advances on penalty kicks

Sectional 23 at Norwell

Bellmont 4 Heritage 0

Class A

Sectional 36 at Central Noble

Westview 4 Bethany Christian 1

Sectional 39 at Wabash

Manchester 0 Eastbrook 1

Sectional 40 at Blackhawk Christian

Canterbury 3 Blackhawk Christian 1