Snider — Bishop Dwenger —
Concordia — Carroll —
Homestead — Wayne —
North Side — Northrop —
Bishop Luers — South Side —
Leo — Columbia City —
Norwell — Huntington North —
East Noble — New Haven —
Bellmont — DeKalb —
Bluffton — Adams Central —
Woodlan — South Adams —
Southern Wells — Heritage —
Lapel — Jay County —
Angola — Garrett —
Eastside — Central Noble —
Churubusco — West Noble —
Lakeland — Fairfield —
Prairie Heights — Fremont —
Wabash — Tippecanoe Valley —
Southwood — Whitko —
Northfield — Peru —
Manchester — Maconaquah —
North Miami — Rochester —
Goshen — Warsaw —
Wawasee — NorthWood —
Northridge — Plymouth —
Mishawaka — Concord —
Eastbrook — Madison-Grant —
Frankton — Alexandria —
Mississinewa — Elwood —
Oak Hill — Blackford —
Lafayette Jeff — Marion —
Parkview Christian Academy — Blackhawk Christian —
Snider — Bishop Dwenger —