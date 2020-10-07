10/6 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - 3A no. 3 Dwenger topped Concordia 3-0 (25-15, 25-20, 25-17) on Tuesday night to finish a perfect 7-0 in SAC play, clinching the conference title on the Cadets home floor.

Dwenger junior Eva Hudson, a Notre Dame commit, led all players with 16 kills. Concordia's Jersey Loyer and Aniya Martin each had 8 kills to pace the Cadets.