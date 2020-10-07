10/6 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

by: Associated Press

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, October 6, 2020, rating points and previous rankings:

6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Center Grove (14) 7-0 280 1
  2. Lafayette Jeff – 7-0 224 3
  3. Westfield – 6-1 220 4
  4. Brownsburg – 6-1 190 5
  5. Elkhart – 6-0 146 6
  6. Carmel – 5-2 130 7
    (tie) Merrillville – 5-1 130
    8. Indpls N. Central – 5-2 78
    9.Lawrence North – 5-2 54 10
    (tie) Homestead – 6-1 54 NR
    Others receiving votes: Hamilton Southeastern 28. Carroll (Fort Wayne) 6.

5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Indpls Cathedral (14) 7-0 280 1
  2. Ft. Wayne Dwenger – 6-1 232 3
  3. Valparaiso – 3-0 216 2
  4. New Palestine – 5-1 184 4
  5. Whiteland – 6-1 174 5
  6. Decatur Central – 5-2 146 6
  7. Michigan City – 4-1 110 8
  8. Castle – 5-1 82 9
  9. Floyd Central – 5-2 44 10
  10. Ev. North – 5-2 30 7
    Others receiving votes: Lafayette Harrison 24. Mishawaka 6. Zionsville 6. Plainfield 6.

4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) (13) 7-0 268 1
  2. Ev. Central (1) 7-0 248 3
  3. Mooresville – 6-1 208 2
  4. E. Central – 6-1 186 4
  5. Indpls Roncalli – 5-1 170 5
  6. Lowell – 6-0 126 6
  7. Leo – 6-1 120 8
  8. Hobart – 4-2 76 9
  9. Jasper – 5-2 46 7
  10. Northridge – 5-1 30 NR
    Others receiving votes: Silver Creek 24. Delta 24. Columbia City 14.

3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Indpls Chatard (12) 6-1 276 1
  2. Mishawaka Marian (1) 6-0 240 2
  3. Southridge (1) 7-0 220 3
  4. W. Lafayette – 6-1 212 4
  5. Danville – 5-0 164 5
  6. Lawrenceburg – 6-1 134 6
  7. Indpls Brebeuf – 3-2 112 7
  8. Norwell – 6-1 80 8
  9. Ft. Wayne Concordia – 4-3 50 10
  10. Tri-West – 5-2 22 NR
    Others receiving votes: Gibson Southern 12. Indpls Ritter 8. Hanover Central 4. Franklin Co. 2. Mt. Vernon (Posey) 2. N. Montgomery 2.

2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Andrean (14) 6-1 280 1
  2. Eastbrook – 6-1 242 2
  3. Pioneer – 6-1 224 3
  4. Eastside – 6-1 154 4
  5. Heritage Christian – 5-1 148 5
  6. Triton Central – 5-1 136 6
  7. Tell City – 6-1 126 7
  8. Tipton – 5-1 82 8
  9. Eastern (Greentown) – 7-0 68 9
  10. S. Vermillion – 6-1 38 10
    Others receiving votes: Fairfield 18. LaVille 12. Ev. Mater Dei 6. Rensselaer 4. Seeger 2.

1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. S. Adams (13) 7-0 278 1
  2. Indpls Lutheran (1) 6-1 246 2
  3. Southwood – 7-0 220 3
  4. W. Washington – 6-0 176 4
  5. Covenant Christian – 7-0 168 5
  6. S. Putnam – 7-0 132 6
  7. Adams Central – 5-2 98 8
    (tie) Parke Heritage – 5-1 98 7
  8. N. Judson – 6-1 64 9
  9. Monroe Central – 4-1 30 NR
    Others receiving votes: Lafayette Catholic 22. Riverton Parke 8.

