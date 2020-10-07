10/6 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, October 6, 2020, rating points and previous rankings:
6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Center Grove (14) 7-0 280 1
- Lafayette Jeff – 7-0 224 3
- Westfield – 6-1 220 4
- Brownsburg – 6-1 190 5
- Elkhart – 6-0 146 6
- Carmel – 5-2 130 7
(tie) Merrillville – 5-1 130
8. Indpls N. Central – 5-2 78
9.Lawrence North – 5-2 54 10
(tie) Homestead – 6-1 54 NR
Others receiving votes: Hamilton Southeastern 28. Carroll (Fort Wayne) 6.
5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Indpls Cathedral (14) 7-0 280 1
- Ft. Wayne Dwenger – 6-1 232 3
- Valparaiso – 3-0 216 2
- New Palestine – 5-1 184 4
- Whiteland – 6-1 174 5
- Decatur Central – 5-2 146 6
- Michigan City – 4-1 110 8
- Castle – 5-1 82 9
- Floyd Central – 5-2 44 10
- Ev. North – 5-2 30 7
Others receiving votes: Lafayette Harrison 24. Mishawaka 6. Zionsville 6. Plainfield 6.
4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Mt. Vernon (Hancock) (13) 7-0 268 1
- Ev. Central (1) 7-0 248 3
- Mooresville – 6-1 208 2
- E. Central – 6-1 186 4
- Indpls Roncalli – 5-1 170 5
- Lowell – 6-0 126 6
- Leo – 6-1 120 8
- Hobart – 4-2 76 9
- Jasper – 5-2 46 7
- Northridge – 5-1 30 NR
Others receiving votes: Silver Creek 24. Delta 24. Columbia City 14.
3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Indpls Chatard (12) 6-1 276 1
- Mishawaka Marian (1) 6-0 240 2
- Southridge (1) 7-0 220 3
- W. Lafayette – 6-1 212 4
- Danville – 5-0 164 5
- Lawrenceburg – 6-1 134 6
- Indpls Brebeuf – 3-2 112 7
- Norwell – 6-1 80 8
- Ft. Wayne Concordia – 4-3 50 10
- Tri-West – 5-2 22 NR
Others receiving votes: Gibson Southern 12. Indpls Ritter 8. Hanover Central 4. Franklin Co. 2. Mt. Vernon (Posey) 2. N. Montgomery 2.
2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Andrean (14) 6-1 280 1
- Eastbrook – 6-1 242 2
- Pioneer – 6-1 224 3
- Eastside – 6-1 154 4
- Heritage Christian – 5-1 148 5
- Triton Central – 5-1 136 6
- Tell City – 6-1 126 7
- Tipton – 5-1 82 8
- Eastern (Greentown) – 7-0 68 9
- S. Vermillion – 6-1 38 10
Others receiving votes: Fairfield 18. LaVille 12. Ev. Mater Dei 6. Rensselaer 4. Seeger 2.
1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- S. Adams (13) 7-0 278 1
- Indpls Lutheran (1) 6-1 246 2
- Southwood – 7-0 220 3
- W. Washington – 6-0 176 4
- Covenant Christian – 7-0 168 5
- S. Putnam – 7-0 132 6
- Adams Central – 5-2 98 8
(tie) Parke Heritage – 5-1 98 7
- N. Judson – 6-1 64 9
- Monroe Central – 4-1 30 NR
Others receiving votes: Lafayette Catholic 22. Riverton Parke 8.