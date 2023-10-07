FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – East Noble handed New Haven their first loss of the season to force a 3-way tie in the Northeast 8 standings between the Bulldogs, Knights and Leo with one game left.

In the SAC, Bishop Luers locked up at least a share of the SAC title with a win over South Side, while Carroll and Snider remain in the hunt to earn a share.

Adams Central held off a tough challenge against Bluffton in the ACAC, while Eastside locked up the NECC small division title with a win over Central Noble.

Scroll below for highlights from 17 high school football games across northeast Indiana!