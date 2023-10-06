FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Check back here throughout the night for updated scores from across northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio on Friday, October 6!
Summit Athletic Conference
Snider — Bishop Dwenger —
Carroll — Northrop —
Concordia — Homestead —
South Side — Bishop Luers —
Wayne — North Side —
Independent
Blackhawk Christian — Greenwood Christian Academy —
Tippecanoe Valley at John Glenn (Saturday at 7 p.m.)
Northeast Eight Conference
New Haven — East Noble —
Columbia City — Leo —
Huntington North — Norwell —
DeKalb — Bellmont —
Allen County Athletic Conference
Adams Central — Bluffton —
Heritage — Southern Wells —
South Adams — Woodlan —
Jay County — Lapel —
Northeast Corner Conference
Central Noble — Eastside —
West Noble — Churubusco —
Garrett — Angola —
Fairfield — Lakeland —
Fremont — Prairie Heights —
Three Rivers Conference
Rochester — Southwood —
Maconaquah — Wabash —
Whitko — Northfield —
Cass — Manchester —
Peru — North Miami —
Northern Lakes Conference
Warsaw — Goshen —
NorthWood — Wawasee —
Concord — Mishawaka —
Plymouth — Northridge —
Central Indiana Conference
Alexandria — Frankton —
Blackford — Oak Hill —
Elwood — Mississinewa —
Madison-Grant — Eastbrook —
Ohio High School Football
Ayersville — Antwerp —
Edgerton — Hicksville —
Fairview — Wayne Trace —
Edon — Hilltop —
Crestview — Columbus Grove —
Van Wert — Shawnee —